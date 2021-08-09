Hungarian law requires LGBT children’s books be sold in “closed wrapping”

A new law in Hungary requires all children’s books with LGBT themes to be sold in “closed wrapping”.

The law comes with a government decree that further cracks down on LGBT content in literature and other mediums.

Specifically, “books or media depicting same-sex relations or gender changes” are not allowed to be sold within 200 metres of churches and schools.

According to the European Parliament, the law (which became active on the 8th of July) was designed to: “restrict freedom of speech and children’s rights by banning LGBTIQ content from being featured in school educational materials or TV shows for under-18s”.

The Hungarian government has used “combatting paedophilia” as an excuse for the law to be implemented.

While many have criticised the ruling for effectively labelling homosexuality as a crime, the government has rebuked these claims on the grounds of protecting children.

The gradual increase of anti-LGBT laws has led many to condemn Hungary’s stance on LGBT rights.

Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, blasted the Hungarian government, calling on the country to leave the European Union (EU) for their increasingly conservative views.

“[A]s far as I am concerned, there is nothing left for them in the EU,” Rutte said when speaking to Dutch media.

Likewise, the EU condemned the central European country in an open letter published on June 24, 2021.

While they didn’t call the country out by name, the countries did say that “[people] must continue fighting against discrimination towards the LGBTI community … Respect and tolerance are at the core of the European project.”

Apart from posting the letter to Twitter, the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, had this to say:

“Hate, intolerance and discrimination have no place in our Union.”

Since first attaining power in 2010, Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, has become noticeably conservative in his views.

In the past, the right-wing leader has been known to call his governing system a “Christian democracy”. Apart from LGBT rights, Orbán is also known for his harsh stance on immigration.