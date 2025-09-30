Huntrix First Live Performance Is About to Go “Golden”

Demon Hunters Huntrix are making their first-ever live debut on The Tonight Show.

The trio behind Netflix’s monster hit KPop Demon Hunters is stepping out of animation and into reality. EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami will perform “Golden” live for the very first time on October 7 with Jimmy Fallon.

If you’ve been anywhere near a timeline lately, you’ve seen it: Huntrix fever hasn’t slowed since KPop Demon Hunters dropped 14 weeks ago.

Fans have poured TikToks, edits, covers, and cosplay into the internet void, while the movie itself smashed Netflix records with over 325 million global views.

Now, the actual voices behind Rumi, Mira, and Zoey are hitting the Tonight Show stage, marking the group’s first live performance outside the animated universe.

EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami will perform their chart-eating single “Golden,” the anthem that turned the film’s soundtrack into Billboard history.

The song became the first female K-pop track to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (six weeks strong!) and dominated the Global 200 for ten. In other words: Fallon’s stage is about to transform into a lightstick-waving arena.

The magic of Huntrix isn’t just in the music

. It’s in the story that hooked millions. KPop Demon Hunters follows Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, a trio of idols who balance chart-topping fame with the small side hustle of… saving humanity.

Beneath the glimmer, it also digs into heavier themes: Rumi’s shame over her demon heritage, the fractures it causes within the group, and the healing that comes from embracing flaws together.

One of the joys of KPop Demon Hunters is how it nails the absurd double life of Huntrix. One moment, they’re banishing demons from the realm of Gwi-Ma, the next, they’re serving flawless looks at award shows or awkwardly smiling through talk show interviews.

The meta part? That’s now actually happening.

Riding the wave of the film’s record-breaking success, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami aren’t just performing ‘Golden’, they’ll also join Fallon on the couch, blurring the line between animated fantasy and pop culture reality.

If you miss it live, Peacock’s got the replay the next day.