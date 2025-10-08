WATCH: ‘I Ain’t Dead Yet’ Dolly Parton shuts down health rumours with classic Dolly flair

After two days of online panic, Dolly Parton has set the record straight — and in true Dolly fashion, she did it with humour and heart.

The 79-year-old country legend took to social media on October 8 to post a video from the set of a shoot, reassuring fans she’s alive and well. “I ain’t dead yet,” she quipped, flashing that unmistakable Dolly smile.

“Everyone thinks I am sicker than I am,” she added. “Do I look sick to you?! I’m workin’ hard here.”

The rumours began circulating earlier in the week after her sister, Freida Parton, asked fans to pray for Dolly — a post that quickly sent the internet into overdrive. Freida has since clarified that her sister had simply been “under the weather.”

Parton also shared that since the passing of her husband, Carl Dean, in March 2025, she hasn’t been looking after herself quite as well as usual, but assured fans her health issues were “nothin’ major.”

Still, the Queen of Country’s spirit remains unshaken: “God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet,” she said — a line that perfectly sums up Dolly’s unstoppable grace.