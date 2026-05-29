Here is the full setlist for i-dle’s Syncopation World Tour 2026

From unreleased tracks to solo stages and surprise local covers, here’s what i-dle are playing on their 2026 Syncopation world tour.

Fresh off their Melbourne show, i-dle’s 2026 world tour setlist has settled into a blockbuster two-hour production packed with fan favourites, solo showcases and a handful of unreleased songs.

The K-pop powerhouse are currently making their way through Australia on the Syncopation tour, with Sydney next on the schedule. While the core setlist has remained largely unchanged throughout the run, i-dle have been keeping fans guessing with city-specific encore covers tailored to local audiences.

Melbourne fans were treated to a surprise rendition of Kylie Minogue‘s ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’, while other stops have featured local classics from Thailand and Taiwan.

Here’s the most recent setlist from the Melbourne stop on May 27.

i-dle Syncopation World Tour 2026 Setlist

Mono (Feat. Skaiwater)

Nxde

HER (Minnie solo)

Oh my god

LION

Love Tease

Reno (Miyeon solo)

HWAA

Red Redemption (Shuhua solo) (unreleased)

Put It Straight (Nightmare Ver.)

Revenge

Good Thing

icebluerabbit (Soyeon solo) (unreleased)

Wife

Fate

Crow (unreleased)

I Want That

POP/STARS (K/DA)

M.O. (Yuqi solo)

MY BAG

Queencard

TOMBOY

Super Lady

Encore

LATATA

Klaxon

Regional surprise cover

Neverland

What surprise song will i-dle play in Sydney?

That remains the big question heading into the Sydney show.

i-dle have been swapping in a local cover during the encore at each stop, making Sydney’s choice one of the most anticipated moments of the night. Melbourne received a Kylie Minogue tribute, while Bangkok and Taipei each got region-specific covers of beloved local hits.

For now, i-dle fans can expect the main Syncopation setlist to stay intact, with any surprises likely reserved for the encore.

The tour also marks the live debut of several unreleased songs, including ‘Crow,’ ‘Red Redemption’ and Soyeon’s solo track ‘icebluerabbit,’ giving Neverland an early glimpse at what’s potentially still to come from the group.

With TOMBOY, Nxde, Queencard and Super Lady all packed into the final stretch, Syncopation is shaping up as one of the most ambitious live productions of (G)I-DLE’s career so far.