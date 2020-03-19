HAPPY: Moving onto some live stuff, then. Have ever played solo as Harvey Sutherland?

MIKE: That’s how I started. I did, and I still do… very rarely now, but when I started putting tunes out and getting booked. I still DJed but I wanted to do a live performance, that’s always been my thing. I come from band world, but even when I was doing a solo thing I wanted it to be a performance on a stage. So I was playing just with Ableton and the Juno and a controller, doing live improv over the drum loops and building tracks on the fly and throwing them out. That was my show, really, for the first couple of years, I did a lot of touring in Europe doing that and getting to play in clubs. Like I played Panorama Bar with just a Juno and a laptop at four in the morning, and it was sick! Really daunting, because it’s not like it was a big production or anything, it was just running into a DJ mixer. My whole whole thing about doing the live show is that I wanted it to sound as good, I want to be as big and as compelling as the DJ that’s playing after me. Because mastered records on a purpose built sound system sound amazing and a DI’d computer and a sound card doesn’t necessarily sound as banging, so it was finding a way to be able to deliver that show sonically, and making up for any lack in sonics by just being a really good performance. Having people kind of go, ‘what the fuck is going on?’ Just like shredding the filter through that sound system. Compensating I guess.

HAPPY: So the decision was to go bigger, or more dramatic.

MIKE: Just taking up more space, I think, on a stage. I did a festival in the UK as a solo act and it just didn’t hit the right way because when you get to a festival point, it’s like people stop seeing you, they stop engaging with what you’re doing. In a club environment people can see what you’re doing and it is more engaging. But when you get onto a stage, that stuff doesn’t matter as much. The band was the natural way to do that, rather than, like, glitter cannons and shit.

HAPPY: I mean, what would you add if you had the budget?

MIKE: Lighting. Really good timed lighting and visual. And that’s coming, that I’m working towards… never mind CO2 cannons and stuff, but good lighting that’s timed to the music is really, really fucking effective.

HAPPY: Difficult, though.

MIKE: Yeah and I have these conceptions of it running by MIDI, almost programming the light show to run alongside everything that’s coming out of it. Like every light has a component that’s connected, sonically.

HAPPY: I can’t imagine it happening any other way. All the really impressively synced live shows I’ve been too, it would have to have been just incredibly complex MIDI programming.

MIKE: I’m working on it.