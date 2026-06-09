Idris Elba says becoming James Bond was never realistic

Live and Let Die?

All hopes that Idris Elba would one day take on the reins of 007 have come crashing down after the British star revealed it “would never have actually happened.”

In a piece with GQ, Elba finally dispelled the speculation that he could be the next James Bond by stating, “I’ve always felt that it’s not a realistic thing.”

This fan speculation has hung over the actor’s head ever since the early days of Daniel Craig’s career.

When Quantum of Solace dropped in 2008 alongside Obama’s historic presidential victory, Craig suggested that “society was ready for a Black 007”.

Since then, fans and media have cemented Elba as a leading favourite to bring the franchise into a new era.

Idris Elba went on to further address the expectations that linger over both the iconic character and himself as an actor of colour.

“Markets just don’t go for that… Bond is big all over the world, and [audiences] won’t [all] go for an African male playing Bond. That’s not what they like in their culture. Period.”

This anti-woke response has been a bit disappointing for fans, especially with the recent success of Riz Ahmed’s meta-satire miniseries, BAIT.

Garnering a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Ahmed tackles what happens when an actor of colour attempts to navigate the predominantly white world of the 007 franchise. The chaotic spectacle covers identity, existentialism, tokenism, and a talking severed pig’s head.

Along with Riz Ahmed, some other actors who have continually been met with 007 speculation include Tom Hiddleston, Henry Cavill, Clive Owen, Michael Fassbender and Damian Lewis, to name a few.

Despite Amazon waiting until the “time is right” to reveal more details about the next Bond instalment, it will most likely continue casting white, charismatic males who crack the safes of enemies and the hearts of damsels.

“Let’s not try and make it woke. I think you’ve got to be pure to what it is: escapism. Don’t try to answer the world’s taste. Just be Bond.”