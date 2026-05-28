IK Multimedia AXE I/O – Review

Lets gives guitarists proper control over tone before it hits the DAW

Most desktop audio interfaces are designed to cover a little bit of everything. The IK Multimedia AXE I/O takes a much more focused path, built specifically around recording guitar and bass with far more control over the sound, feel and response of the instrument before it ever reaches an amp sim or plugin.

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That focus makes a lot of sense coming from IK Multimedia. The Italian company has spent decades building out AmpliTube and, more recently, TONEX, with an enormous amount of work going into understanding amps, pedals, cabinets and the relationship between a guitar pickup and everything it is plugged into. The AXE I/O brings that thinking into the hardware side of the recording chain.

On the surface, this is a professional 2 in, 5 out USB audio interface with up to 24 bit 192 kHz conversion. You get two front Hi Z inputs for guitar and bass, two rear combo inputs for microphones and line level sources with phantom power, balanced monitor outputs, extra line outs, a headphone output, MIDI I O and connections for expression pedals or footswitches.

The more interesting part is what happens on the guitar input itself. The AXE I/O includes three different input options, giving you Pure, JFET and Active modes depending on the instrument and the kind of result you are chasing. Pure is designed for a clean and transparent capture, JFET adds a little more warmth and harmonic character, while Active keeps the signal path clean and direct when working with active pickups.

Then there is Z Tone, which is probably the feature that sets the AXE I/O apart most clearly. Guitar pickups react differently depending on the impedance of whatever they are plugged into, whether that is an amp, pedal or interface. Z Tone lets you adjust that impedance directly from the front panel, moving between a sharper and more defined response or a thicker, darker and more loaded feel.

That means you can start shaping the personality of a DI guitar before opening a plugin, and without reaching for EQ. For guitarists who spend a lot of time working in the box, that kind of control is incredibly useful, because it changes the response and feel of the instrument at the recording stage rather than asking software to fix everything later.

The AXE I/O also makes a lot of sense for anyone working with real amps and pedals. Its dedicated Amp Out is designed for reamping and tone modelling, allowing you to record a clean DI signal, send it back through an amp or pedal chain later, and experiment with tone without needing to replay the performance. It can also feed TONEX when capturing amps and pedals, with a low noise output designed to keep high gain setups under control.

IK has carried that guitar focused workflow through the rest of the front panel as well. There is a built in tuner, an assignable preset knob for browsing AmpliTube sounds without needing to reach for the mouse, and two controller inputs for expression pedals or switches. If your recording process revolves around virtual amps, pedal control and quickly finding tones while you play, those extras start to feel genuinely practical.

The software bundle rounds things out nicely. The AXE I/O currently ships with AmpliTube 5 SE and TONEX SE, giving you a collection of virtual amps, effects and tone models to start using the hardware with straight away. It is a particularly natural pairing here, because the interface has clearly been designed around the same guitar recording world those platforms live in.

Of course, the AXE I/O can still handle vocals, acoustic instruments, synths and general recording duties through its mic and line inputs. But guitar is where its real identity comes through. Between the input modes, Z Tone control, Amp Out, pedal connections, tuner and software integration, it gives guitarists a recording setup that feels designed around the actual process of finding and capturing tone.