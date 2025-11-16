How IDLES and Kneecap are Fuelling a Global Music Revolution

The ‘Music Shaped’ project auctions unique art to support at-risk communities.

In a powerful fusion of sound and vision, a constellation of artists has united for the ‘Music Shaped’ auction, a unique fundraiser for the non-profit In Place Of War.

The project pairs iconic voices from music, comedy, and film with celebrated visual artists to create one-of-a-kind pieces inspired by music’s profound role in their lives.

The collaborations are as eclectic as they are compelling: IDLES’ fiery frontman Joe Talbot joins forces with Bristol artist Penfold, while Kneecap’s DJ Próvaí links with Dublin graffiti legend Aches.

The list of talent extends to the ethereal AURORA, documentarian Louis Theroux (paired with Jeremy Deller), comedian Adam Buxton, and Radiohead’s Philip Selway.

Hosted by Bonhams from November 24, the auction aims to channel creativity into tangible hope.

All proceeds will fuel In Place Of War’s #HackMusic programme, supporting grassroots music projects in conflict zones, indigenous communities, and for LGBTQI+ artists worldwide, proving that art can be a potent force for global change.