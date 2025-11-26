Telepathic Instruments & Kevin Parker drop ‘In the Back Seat’ Live Series

It truly is a wild world.

Moving on from the hilarious Orchid instructional video starring Matt Berry and Jemaine Clement, Kevin Parker’s latest initiative at Telepathic Instruments is just as intriguing.

‘In the Back Seat,’ what seems to be a series of live performances set in the back seat of a car, opens up with Kevin Parker playing the new Orchid Synth.

In the series, musicians will get to choose an instrument and a song to cover in the ‘studio.’

The first installation sees Kevin Parker covering ‘Wild World’ by Cat Stevens.

With such a unique concept, it’s clear that Kevin Parker’s creativity will never slow down.