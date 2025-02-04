Indie-folk lord Dean Luke’s new single is a dreamy ballad

The alt-country and indie-folk artist has a new single out called ‘Easy’, and its something of a summer stunner

While you were sleeping, Dean Luke was hard at work with his latest single.

‘Easy’ has just dropped and its everything the Naarm artist prides himself on.

A self professed “anti-love child of dream pop and Indie folk”, Dean has kicked off 2025 with a bang.

The hybrid artist had his first release ‘What Do I Know?’ came out earlier last year, and has put him on the map of upcoming indie & pop stars.

Dean’s new single ‘Easy’ is an extension on his pop-driven style, leaning much more heavily into his indie roots.

The song is a heartbreaking and inspiring look into the difficulties of navigating your way through the odyssey of life.

It also deals heavily with the persistence of mental health trouble and extends from Dean’s own personal experiences.

His work has been described and likened to such artists as; Elliot Smith, Jeff Tweedy and Conor Oberst.

Although Dean has stated he draws inspirations from a few different artists like, Wilco, Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Dempsey.

The influence these artists have on his music is clear to see, with that alt-country-esque sound of Phoebe Bridgers being littered throughout the track.

Along with his trademark lush vocals and stirring chord progressions, Dean Luke has the effect of a soothing, relaxing summer breeze.

This effect is one that rings through his live shows, which have been described as; cathartic, hypnotic and captivating.

His uniquely captivating live shows have recently been making waves through the melbourne live music scene.

With strong melodies and hauntingly melancholic lyrics and vocals, its clear to see why.

If you’ve read through all that and you’re still here scrolling, go check out Dean’s new single ‘Easy’.