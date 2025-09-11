Inside Bowie’s Archive of Unfinished Dreams

Discover the Major Tom movie and other projects the icon left behind.

The curtain rises on a universe of unrealised dreams.

London’s Victoria and Albert Museum has unveiled the David Bowie Centre, a monumental archive offering an intimate portal into the icon’s boundless creativity.

Beyond the iconic Ziggy Stardust costumes and handwritten lyrics for classics like ‘Space Oddity,’ the collection reveals the projects that never were: an unmade film about Major Tom in a “disgruntled America” and a stage musical about an 18th-century outlaw.

This treasure trove of 90,000 items, from to-do lists to fan gifts, paints a breathtaking portrait of Bowie not just as a musician, but as a voracious “world-builder.”

It showcases his relentless artistic evolution, his profound impact on fashion, and even includes poignant relics of early rejection, proving that even legends had to begin somewhere.