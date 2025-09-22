Inside the eclectic mind of Smoke Ring Days

The veteran duo on integrity, inspiration, and finding light through the haze.

From their origins as indie darlings Barbarian Lovers, catching the ear of legendary producer Richard Gottehrer, to their evolution into the gritty, socially-conscious rock of Smoke Ring Days, the creative partnership between Rick Eppedio and Cindy Keyser-Posner has been a long-standing testament to artistic integrity.

Choosing creative control over major label deals, they have built a respected catalogue that fearlessly blends genres, from garage rock raunch to Peter Gabriel-esque grooves.

Their new work, including the album ‘Light Through The Haze,’ continues this mission, serving as a real-time reaction to a world in conflict and chaos.

With songs inspired by everything from Chernobyl to Seabiscuit, Smoke Ring Days craft melodic, reflective anthems that balance weighty themes with a resilient sense of hope, urging listeners toward compassion and action.

How did the songs on ‘Light Through The Haze’ come about?

Rick Eppedio: From a variety of places. News, movies, observations, or just our inner thoughts, even dreams.

The title ‘Second Chance’ is based on the famous racehorse, Seabiscuit, who made an amazing comeback. ‘Silent City’ is about the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

Cindy Keyser-Posner: Several songs were written in response to what’s happening socially and politically in the world, real-time reactions to the conflict and chaos.

We truly hope listening to tracks like ‘The Gathering Storm,’ ‘Change,’ ‘The Distance Between Us,’ and ‘The Power’ will encourage others coping with the co-opting of humaneness and human rights to act out peaceably in whatever way they are best able, be it through songwriting, social action or community outreach.

Do you have a specific strategy for writing songs?

RE: Sometimes, we start with a totally blank canvas. Other times, maybe one of us has some lyrics or a melody or interesting chord progression.

CKP: Credit where it’s due, Rick will often come up with a subject or chord progression, which we then use as a jumping off point, working as a team to put both words and music into place. Sometimes, this happens concurrently, but it’s not unusual to have one element come together more easily. When it does, we massage the melody or lyrics over time to get the fit we want, one where each complements and supports the other.

Do you have a favourite song/songs on this album?

RE: ‘What about Me.’ It is a fantastic song. I can say that without sounding arrogant, because it was written by Jesse Orris Farrow from Quicksilver Messenger Service. Lyrically, it was so ahead of its time, truer today than back in the 60s. I also like ‘Silent City,’ because it tells the story of the Chernobyl nuclear accident. Songs about historic events have always been interesting to me.

CKP: I have to smile every time I hear ‘All of the Good Ones Are Taken,’ as I love Rick’s vocal homage to Ian Hunter; it’s just terrific to listen to, every time. And I’m very grateful the more ‘poetic’ lyrics on some of the songs, like ‘Silent City,’ ‘The Distance Between Us,’ and ‘End of the Day,’ manage to be deeply expressive – what we were going for – without falling off the cliff into maudlin. Plus ‘Bad Time;’ that one was such a lot of fun for us to cover!!

Who are some of your biggest influences?

RE: There are so many. As a writer: Pete Townshend, David Bowie, Bruce Cockburn, Peter Gabriel, John Lennon, Ian Hunter, Roger Waters, Paul Simon, Ray Davies, John Fogerty and a zillion others. As a musician: Jeff Beck, Jerry Garcia, Steve Winwood, Frank Zappa, David Gilmour, Thelonious Monk, Miles Davis, Rick Wakeman, Ginger Baker, and a ton of others.

CKP: My personal ‘holy trinity’ as a songwriter has long been Pete Townshend, Todd Rundgren, and Van Morrison, the head, heart and soul of music for me. While my fave singers are Rod Stewart, Joe Cocker and Dionne Warwick, anything with tons of tight harmonies and solid production, like Bee Gees, Motown, the Beach Boys, Phil Spector stuff, the Righteous Brothers, CSN&Y, Hall & Oates, and Eagles makes me want to sing along and put the radio on repeat. And I love late ‘70s new wave: Elvis Costello, Joe Jackson, Pretenders. Did I mention Bonnie Raitt, James Taylor, Jackson Browne…..

What message would you like to send out to your audience?

RE: Keep an open mind about everything, and don’t let bad situations drag you down.

CKP: There is nothing more important to offer one another than compassion and kindness.

How would you describe your audience?

RE: Tuned in. People that are aware of the world around them and have an evolved, wide variety of musical tastes.

CKP: Eclectic, open-minded, caring and conscious.

What are your biggest challenges in reaching a larger audience?

RE: Money and connections. Without a large record company investing huge amounts of money and influence, it is a slow climb. Also, the number of artists on the scene has grown enormously over the years.

CKP: Completely with Rick on this one. While music creation and distribution have become widely accessible due to tech and the internet, for many, this democratization has not led to increased opportunity or improved artistry, only to greater competition for attention in a very crowded marketplace. Without a huge cache of cash, it’s hard to make headway in expanding your audience – like bringing a slingshot to a gunfight. Such is life…..

What have you learned along the way?

RE: That you never know. Anything can really happen, good and bad.

CKP: If you really love and are committed to something, find a way to keep doing it. In every field, success can be elusive, but don’t buy into the fallacy of defining it solely by dollars earned or units sold. What feeds your soul may not always be your means of support, but it can forever be your source of sustenance.

Have your musical tastes changed over the years?

RE: As a young person, I was more into bands. If I liked a band, I usually liked everything about them. Now, I focus more on individual songs. Even if I don’t like a band that much, I may find a song or two that I like. My tastes have also widened quite a bit.

CKP: I’m really fortunate to have always found it both easy and valuable to be open to a wide variety of musical styles and genres. That said, I can definitely get stuck in a comfy groove of listening to the same stuff I’ve loved since I was a teenager over and over, as it’s both great music and songwriting, and brings my head back to a time I sometimes miss. But, nah; though I’m more a stickler for good production than I was years back, and if I hear a new song I like, I’ll play it to death, I still mostly dig what I always have.

Do you have a favourite riff from someone else’s song?

RE: Mitch Ryder’s version of the Lou Reed song ‘Rock and Roll’ and The Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter.’

CKP: The intro chords to Rod Stewart’s ‘Maggie May,’ repeated and riffed on throughout the song, will always be some of my favourite sounds on record.

How would you describe your band’s musical style?

RE: I like to think we have infused the best of all styles that have come before us, and added some of our own unique ideas, as well.

CKP: Musically, we can flex in different directions to keep things interesting for ourselves – and, we hope, for others – thanks to Rick having the great gift of being able to play just about anything he touches. Topically, we most often write in response to our world and the things we, and those close to us, have experienced. Oft-times, we tackle heavy topics, but counterbalance their gravity by placing them in a lighter musical setting. And then there’s ‘Key to Every Door’!!

What do you think your next album will be like?

RE: Since we do whatever we feel like, and we reflect much of what goes on in the world, It depends on where the world will be down the road. If things get worse, the music will probably get darker and vice versa.

CKP: Darker?!! Aaargh!! But it is possible. I’m guessing dystopia you can drive and dance to may be in our future…..