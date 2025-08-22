Adam Foster on Born into War: Writing Protest Songs in the Age of Urgency

Adam Foster has been making music for over 20 years, and he’s never shied away from speaking his truth.

His new single, Born into War, is a raw, one-take protest song that hits hard both musically and lyrically.

In this interview with Happy, Adam opens up about what inspired the track, how living in Nashville shaped his recent work, and the creative choices behind the music video.

He also reflects on his journey from Albany, New York, to becoming a seasoned musician, sharing stories about the artists and experiences that shaped his sound.

Along the way, he talks about what keeps him going after decades in the industry—and what makes him genuinely happy.

It’s a candid, insightful look at a songwriter who continues to turn his observations and outrage into music that matters.

HAPPY: What have you been up to today?

ADAM FOSTER: Fighting the good fight.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

ADAM FOSTER: Albany, NY. I love my family and friends there, the Italian food, lots of memories.

HAPPY: You’ve been performing since your teens, what first drew you to music, and who were your earliest inspirations?

ADAM FOSTER: Always loved it. My parents were big fans and would play me records. My mother also plays guitar. My earliest inspirations were Eddy Grant’s Electric Avenue, Roy Orbison, and the Stray Cats.

HAPPY: Nashville is a hub for musicians, how has living there shaped your recent work, like Neon Nashville Nights?

ADAM FOSTER: Well, the players on the record are from all over the world, so it creates a nice diversity of sounds and styles.

HAPPY: Do you see Born into War as a departure from your previous work, or a continuation of your socially conscious songwriting?

ADAM FOSTER: I’ve always written about anything that interests, aggravates, or angers me.

HAPPY: You wrote and recorded this track quickly, did the urgency of the subject matter shape its raw energy?

ADAM FOSTER: I think so. It felt like something I needed to do quickly. Overthinking it might have been bad for it.

HAPPY: Were there any challenges in translating such a heavy theme into a narrative?

ADAM FOSTER: Songwriting is always challenging. The heavy theme does present some specific challenges. You certainly don’t want to lecture or bore people with it.

HAPPY: Could you run us through the creative vision behind your music video for the track?

ADAM FOSTER: I wanted to make the words the star.

HAPPY: Over 20 years into your career, what keeps you driven as a musician and songwriter?

ADAM FOSTER: A combination of love and compulsion.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

ADAM FOSTER: Lots of things. I love music, of course. I also love hanging out with family and friends, traveling, watching movies, playing sports… the list goes on.