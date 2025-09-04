Aton O’Cat on funk, solo recording, and turning a scam into a groove

We get into finding balance between work, play, and the occasional wild outburst with Anton O’Cat

Aton O’Cat has never been one to sit still. The Dutch musician, known for his fearless genre-hopping and thoughtful lyrics, takes a turn into funk on his new single ‘Let’s Scam the Scammers‘.

We caught up with him to talk daily routines, solo recording, and how a real-life run-in with scammers became the spark for his latest track.

HAPPY: What’d you get up to today?

ANTON O’CAT: This morning I started with an hour of fitness in my own gym. Today it was my chest, biceps, and triceps’ turn. After that, I wrote a blog and did some other office work.

In the afternoon, I worked on a music video for a new song that is currently being mixed.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

ANTON O’CAT: I’m from the Netherlands, from near a small city called Maastricht. Maastricht was founded by the Romans, and the old town still has a beautiful “medieval” atmosphere.

That’s exactly what I love: city trips. In Europe, I’ve seen pretty much all the major cities. I usually spend about 4 to 5 days in one place. S

kiing is another passion of mine, and this year I had to realize that for the first time my children are skiing past me.

I hope it’s because they’re so good, and not because I’m starting to decline (though I’m afraid it might be the latter).

My greatest passion, however, is music. And my taste is broad and varied: Mozart, Beethoven, Rock, Pop, Disco (including modern), you name it. The only thing that speaks to me less is rap.

HAPPY: Your new single, ‘Let’s Scam the Scammers,’ is a departure into funk. What inspired this new musical direction?

ANTON O’CAT: In the car, while listening to the radio, first James Brown came on and then Prince. Both fantastic! And that inspired me to create this funk song with a touch of rock.

I think this song does a good job of combining the “funk” era with the present time.

HAPPY: he single releases on August 29th. What do you want listeners to take away from listening to this track?

ANTON O’CAT: Who knows, maybe young people will rediscover funk, or discover Aton O’Cat (that’s me 🙂). This song, or my other repertoire as well. There’s plenty of variety.

HAPPY: What drove you to tackle a subject like scamming?

ANTON O’CAT: Back when I was an entrepreneur, I was scammed out of €85,000, and that put the company in very rough waters at the time.

It can happen to anyone, because master scammers have no morals, while the people who get scammed do, and that’s exactly why they don’t realize what’s happening.

Of course, it’s impossible for a non-scammer to scam a scammer, but maybe raising awareness against such practices can already help a little.

HAPPY: With this foray into funk, can we expect more genre-blending experiments from you in the future?

ANTON O’CAT: I’ve always loved experimenting and variety, so the answer is yes.

HAPPY: As an artist who usually operates within rock’s many variations, what was the most fun part of creating a funk track?

ANTON O’CAT: To the listener’s ear, the bass often feels like the least important part of music, but in reality it’s very often the most important!

In funk, that’s beyond dispute, the bass guitar defines the funk sound. So that became the foundation of the song, and it was the most fun part to do.

HAPPY: Performing all instruments and vocals on your own seems challenging. Does it feel more rewarding to be entirely solo in contrast to collaborating with others?

ANTON O’CAT: A lot of bands break up because, despite all the talent, egos often get bruised when one person wants to change something in the music the other is creating.

As a solo artist, I don’t have that problem. For those who don’t know, as Aton O’Cat I work solo, but I’m also part of the project Park City Connection, where I’m not alone.

There I collaborate with Natascha. She often has different ideas than I do, and that’s definitely the challenge. But so far, neither my ego nor hers has made collaboration too difficult.

But even as Aton O’Cat, I regularly collaborate. For example, on the song “Dear Neil” my niece sings, and she decided on the singing style herself. Or in the song “The Way Is the Goal” I worked with Goran Vedriš from Croatia, who created and played all the guitar riffs and melodies.

HAPPY: How would you describe the development of your sound leading up to this new track?

ANTON O’CAT: If I compare my way of working now to five years ago, I can say that I do a lot more on routine these days, but luckily I’m still a little “crazy” in my head, which means the creativity hasn’t been lost, and every song still has its own unique sound.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

ANTON O’CAT: Happiness for me is also found in the little things. For example in the summer evenings, having a glass of rosé while looking out at the forest behind our house, enjoying the many different birds, squirrels – haha – and even mice running by.

But I also need the occasional wild outburst: parties and trips. As long as everything stays in balance between working, partying, and relaxing.