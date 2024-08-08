Interview: Bedlam Rebels on their latest album ‘Losers, Beggars and Lovers’

Bedlam Rebels chat with Happy about their latest rock n roll adventure ‘Losers, Beggars and Lovers’

Bedlam Rebels are back with a sick new album, ‘Losers, Beggars and Lovers’.

The 11-track album takes you on a grungy journey, guided by twangy guitar riffs, eruptive instrumentation and head-thrashing rhythms.

Staying true to their signature classic rock n roll sound, this is the first time we’ve heard from the band since 2021’s ‘Tasteless Minds’ and we couldn’t be more excited.

Made up of front man Sean Macomber, Chris Sporleder, Nick Chisholm and Chris Eaton, San Francisco’s very own Bedlam Rebels chatted with Happy about their latest project.

Scroll down to catch the interview and give ‘Losers, Beggars and Lovers’ a listen while you’re at it.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

BEDLAM: Today is hot so there is a lot of lounging going on.

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about where you live? What do you love about it?

BEDLAM: We live in San Diego, California, outside the city on the coast, specifically Oceanside.

Oceanside is a cool beach town that is one of only a few left that has real character and has been completely taken over by the corporate sterile vibe you get from most other towns.

The music scene here is small but loud which we love.

HAPPY: What did you listen to growing up?

BEDLAM: I (Sean) grew up listening to Classic Rock and Smooth Jazz, that is until I got into punk rock and that became my antidote to all the other music.

I then went back to Classic Rock and explored all types of music once I began playing guitar.

I love all kinds of music, i’m never caught in any genre trap.

HAPPY: The album title ‘Losers, Beggars and Lovers’ is interesting. Can you tell us about the inspiration behind it and how it reflects the themes explored in the album?

BEDLAM: Well the title is a line in a song off the record called Say Goodbye.

When I was writing that song that line just appeared on the page and I loved it.

It wasn’t until the record was more or less finished that I noticed that the line works so well with all the themes of the record.

Themes like: self deprecation, addiction, waiting for the right moment to act on something, feeling betrayed, self indulging ect.

HAPPY: The band’s sound is a cool blend of influences. What are some of your biggest musical inspirations?

BEDLAM: This ones always tough because there are so many musical influences to name. My top 50 are in my top 5 haha.

Tom Petty is one of my favourite song writers, which is funny cause I don’t really hear Tom’s music in what we do that much which is a good thing I guess.

I wont keep listing all the cliche great bands and songwriters, im sure we could all guess a few of them haha.

HAPPY: How does being a San Diego band influence your music?

BEDLAM: I really don’t know. This ones a tough one.

I would say the “laid back” surf culture of San Diego doesn’t really come across in anything we do. But that’s probably because we don’t play reggae or surf rock.

Maybe it’s the hard mineraly hose water we grew up drinking?

HAPPY: You’ve clearly put a lot of energy into ‘Losers, Beggars and Lovers’. What was your favourite part of the creative process for this album?

BEDLAM: By far the best part of the whole process and I can probably speak for everyone who was involved is recording with Blake, he played drums on the album.

Blake has the most manic, funny and fierce energy while recording.

He plays instinctually and is a wonderful musician to collaborate with.

Having him in a recording session is a for sure way to keep things moving and the energy at a 10/10.

HAPPY: Besides music, what are you guys passionate about?

BEDLAM: Cooking and going camping is on the top of the list for sure.

HAPPY: What’s coming up?

BEDLAM: Well the band is gearing up to be gigging a lot shortly. Another record might be coming sooner than later as well

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

BEDLAM: Other than being in Happy Mag? Not a whole lot!

Just Kidding.

Hate to sound like a cliche but friends, family and a nice place to share a beverage with them.

Check out Bedlam Rebels’ ‘Losers, Beggars and Lovers’ here.