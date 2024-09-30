DAYSH: Finding Her Way to a New Chapter and Love Through Pain

We get into it with DAYSH, one to watch in the emerging UK scene with her latest track ‘IDK’

DAYSH, a rising star in the London music scene, brings a unique blend of personal storytelling and infectious melodies to her music. With her latest single, “IDK,” she’s captivating audiences with her raw emotions and relatable lyrics.

In this exclusive interview, we dive deep with DAYSH, discussing her music, the challenges she’s faced as a rising artist, and her exciting plans for the future.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

DAYSH: Today I’m going to an event in East London for artists and producers to network.

I’m looking forward to it because I’ve been working on finalising songs for release these past couple of months, so getting back into the headspace of creating and being inspired by other creatives will be fun.

Right now, I’m in the studio making sure i like the final mix of a song I made earlier this month, probably shouldn’t say the name of it yet but it’s definitely a new favourite.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you are from? What do you love about it?

DAYSH: I’m from London, moved around a lot from west to east throughout my childhood, honestly I’ve been a bit of a nomad.

I don’t necessarily resonate with one particular place but parts of places and the memories I shared there.

What I love most about London is its diversity and drive behind the culture of music and fashion.

HAPPY: How did the concept for ‘IDK’ come about, and how does it reflect your personal experiences and emotions?

DAYSH: The concept for IDK came from me wanting more out of a relationship I felt only catered to my physical needs and not my emotional needs.

I called the song IDK which stands for ‘i don’t know” because at the time, I was talking to a love interest in the song, however it was more so me venting the frustration of knowing what I want from a relationship & how I want to be loved/ catered to and not being able to find it in that person, or anyone to be fair.

God is a major part of all I do, the cover art being of biblical reference because I believe you have the ability to connect even further with God through the alchemy of pain.

In creating ‘IDK’ I was physically closing off the chapter of one connection and gaining deeper understanding and love for another.

My relationship with God and I. The song definitely has raw emotions throughout.

HAPPY: Can you describe your collaboration with producer KID? How did you two work together to shape the sound of ‘IDK’?

DAYSH: K1D is so cool, he reached out to me like a year ago when i had released the audio for my single INFORMER.

We connected from there. Looking through the beats he had sent me, It was just perfect.

He really understood the importance of contrast in a beat and used drill and trap drums which I ‘ve always loved against soft/pretty melodies or samples.

When he sent me the beat for IDK it was in a beat pack and just so happened to be the first beat I pressed because it was called ‘special’ & it really was special. lol.

Fortunately I have a home studio, so I was able to record the rough version of IDK that same night I heard the beat.

It was instant chemistry though, the song was really making itself that night.

HAPPY: What were some of the challenges you faced while working on this single, and how did you overcome them?

DAYSH: Out of all the songs I’ve made, this song may have been the easiest to record and release.

The biggest challenge I’ve faced in the process was with filming content.

You have to face a hurdle somewhere I guess, such is life. It was solvable though, a change of concept helped.

HAPPY: How do you approach personal storytelling in your music, and how important is it for you to connect with listeners on a deeper level?

DAYSH: Connecting with my audience and them being able to feel something new from just listening to me is my biggest goal when it comes to songwriting and the listeners’ experience with my music.

Growing up my biggest songwriting inspirations were the ones that made me feel like they were telling my story.

Very personal writing but with enough room for my reality to take shape with theirs and become something else entirely.

I strive to create an entire feeling/emotion around each of my songs.

My job is to make you feel something, anything honestly as long as you don’t feel the same as you did before you heard it.

HAPPY: Are there any specific artists or genres that have significantly impacted your sound?

DAYSH: I’d say Bryson tiller, Lauryn Hill and Lil Wayne have inspired my style of writing and vocal strategies the most. Hip-Hop/ Trap and Lo-fi have heavily influenced my beat choices

HAPPY: What are some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced as a new artist, and how have you overcome them?

DAYSH: I think the biggest challenges I’ve faced as a new artist is trying to maintain a life working and pursuing music.

It felt like I was trying to make two realities co -exist which really felt like Hannah Montana.

It’s not impossible to maintain the two but for what I wanted I had to find a way to make money without taking my time away consistently: it was compromising my career choice.

My advice would be to gain a skill you can use anywhere, at any time and monetise off of.

HAPPY: What’s coming up?

DAYSH: I’ve got shows booked for the next upcoming months, which I’m looking forward to because in my opinion there’s no better way for people to actually love your music than falling in love with it live.

In terms of music, IDK came out September 6th, my goal is to gain more traction from this release as it’s my first solo release this year, once I’ve reached the personal goal I’ve set for growth in my fanbase.

I’ll start preparing for the next song to come out. My next release is ready to go though, we shot the video for it the day before IDK came out, super excited for that one to drop too.

HAPPY: What makes you happy

DAYSH: Baking. Creating. Knowing that I’m progressing makes me happy. Quality time with my family & friend