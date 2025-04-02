Interview: Ethan Moore talks raw emotion, unique sound, and journey ahead

Check out our interview with Ethan Moore, where he dives deep into the inspiration behind his debut album Last Chance and his journey as a rising indie artist.

Listen to his debut album below.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

ETHAN MOORE: Today I am laying in bed doing nothing before my job interview tomorrow, getting as much relaxation in as possible before I start working again haha.

HAPPY: Your album, Last Chance, is emotionally raw and intense.

What in your life inspired you to write about love, longing, and heartbreak?

ETHAN MOORE: I experienced a pretty intense rollercoaster of a relationship which caused me a lot of extreme highs and lows.

That was the main fuel behind a lot of the songs on the album.

HAPPY: What’s your creative process like for writing new music?

ETHAN MOORE: I tend to just mess around on the guitar until I hear something cool, then I’ll hum a melody over it and the words tend to just fall into place if I’m inspired enough.

HAPPY: The album blends indie rock, emo, and hard rock influences.

Can you talk a bit about your musical journey and how you developed your sound?

ETHAN MOORE: So, growing up I was really into bands like Nirvana, Arctic Monkeys and Oasis but as I got older I got more into artists like Juice WRLD, Lil Peep & XXXtentacion and how they have an emo element but fused it with trap.

So for me I decided to fuse that trap element with the 808s, etc. with hard rock to create my signature sound.

HAPPY: As your album is vulnerable and honest, what do you hope your listeners take away from it?

ETHAN MOORE: I hope they can generally resonate with the messages of hope, resilience, growth and love that goes throughout my album.

HAPPY: How do you balance your blend of musical styles, changing from slower to more higher energy songs, throughout the album?

ETHAN MOORE: I balance them by spacing out the intensity of the tracks throughout the album so the listener has a variety of vibes to enjoy.

HAPPY: What inspired you to get into music in the first place?

ETHAN MOORE: My stepdad is a musician and he taught me guitar when I was ten and showed me a lot of the first bands I listened to like Oasis and The Beatles.

HAPPY: How do you find busking impacts your music and your relationship with audiences?

ETHAN MOORE: I love busking because it gives me a chance to connect with people utilising songs everyone knows so it’s a great time for everybody.

HAPPY: Last Chance is your debut album. Looking back at the creation process, what was the most challenging part of making this project?

ETHAN MOORE: I think recording the vocals was the most difficult part as I’m relatively new to singing, I’ve only been doing it for about two years so I wasn’t as confident as when I was playing guitar.

HAPPY: This is your debut album, so where do you hope to go from here and achieve in the future?

ETHAN MOORE: I hope to keep building an online fan base and hopefully sell out more shows and keep the momentum up with recording and releasing honest, authentic music.

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

ETHAN MOORE: When people resonate with my music and enjoy listening to it.