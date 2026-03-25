jnr. in the space between pressure and progress

Get to know jnr. – a producer, singer, and songwriter quietly carving out his own lane.

Based in Eora/Sydney, jnr. moves between roles with ease, pairing introspective lyricism with a producer’s attention to detail and a singer’s instinct for feeling.

His work stays grounded and personal, shaped by lived experience, late nights, and a growing catalogue of ideas that refuse to sit still.

Currently in the middle of a busy stretch – fresh off a run of shows with RAGEFLOWER and gearing up for a new EP – jnr. is balancing creative momentum with the realities of the grind.

It’s in that space – between pressure and progress – where his sound continues to sharpen, making him one of the most compelling talents to watch right now.

HAPPY: What’d you get up to today?

JNR: I’m super sleep deprived at the moment and just preparing for this EP to drop. I just got off a 9 date tour with RAGEFLOWER and have been doing promo for my EP at the same time so honestly my day’s been pretty boring; sending emails, hanging with my dog.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

JNR: I’m from Eora/Sydney. I love a lot about this city but it mainly revolves around the people I hang around with and the environment we create.

HAPPY: The EP was written in France but finished in your grandparents’ house in the Southern Highlands. How did those two incredibly different environments shape the final sound of the project?



JNR: It’s weird. Both these places sound similar in a way.

I did a lot of the writing in France and a lot of the recording at my grandparents’ place so what we got out of both those places is quite different but after spending a lot of time in both, the record truly sounds like both of those places.

HAPPY: The bio mentions a “longing for connection to culture.” Was writing this EP a way of reclaiming parts of your Tamil and Hungarian heritage that your family had to suppress?



JNR: I guess subconsciously, yes. But after writing the project and talking to my family about their experiences coming to Australia, I don’t think that they were consciously suppressing their cultures.

It was just what they had to do at the time to make ends meet. And I don’t blame them for it. The first time you do anything there are always going to be things you learn, and I guess that includes the way you raise kids with mixed ethnic backgrounds.

Writing this EP wasn’t to reclaim my culture. It really just came from the realisation that culture was such a big factor in knowing who you are, where you come from and how you fit into this world.

This EP is really just an acknowledgement of that realisation.

HAPPY: You’ve described some songs as being “for her,” some “for me,” and some “for both of us.” Without giving too much away, can you give an example of a track that fits each category?



JNR: Yeah for sure. ‘Darling,’ starts the EP off and is written purely for my partner.

There are themes in that song that touch on topics about needing to know oneself before falling too deep.

The following song ‘I guess it’s fine.’ is written about me and my experiences.

I like starting the EP off like this: one for her, one for me, and then we can get into more two sided conversations.

Kind of like how you would have a conversation with someone; one side expresses their feelings, the other responds with their own, and then you’re off.

‘everything.’ which closes the EP, is my favourite example of a song sung from both perspectives.

It also finishes with a sample of us talking to each other which ties it all together.

HAPPY: You finished the EP during a creative weekend with your closest friends and collaborators. How important was it to have that “family” energy in the room to close the loop on such a personal project?



JNR: So important! I think this EP felt a little too close to home that I don’t think I could ever finish it on my own.

My friends have been there for me the whole time while trying to finish this project, and I love being able to hear each one of them on this project.

I always get a bit emotional hearing the gang vocals in the first two songs because I just remember how drunk and delusional we were at like 4am recording some of this.

It was such a fun time.

HAPPY: Your single ‘Darling,’ has been described as a “hit” by triple j. What was the spark or the feeling you were chasing when you wrote that track?



JNR: I just wanted pure euphoria for that song.

I had the hook in my phone for the longest time and just knew how it needed to sound.

But I chased that specific sound so much I think I lost the song for a bit.

I went through like 3 revisions before reverting back to the original vibe I had.

Sometimes it’s like that though.

HAPPY: You had a headline show at Buddy’s Bar in Sydney on March 20. How do you translate these deeply intimate, personal studio recordings into a live show with your four-piece band, the snrs.?



JNR: Just a lot of energy. Me and the band have been friends for ages and all play for each others’ projects so it’s pretty natural.

We go into rehearsals next week and have been building out something pretty special for everyone coming.

HAPPY: Now that the EP is finally out in the world, what do you hope it gives to other “mixed kids” who might be struggling with the same feelings of not fitting in?



JNR: I hope it makes someone feel seen, especially younger people in the arts.

I remember wanting to make music my entire childhood, but every artist I saw was white and I think it messed me up a bit internally because I thought (and still do to an extent) that I could never reach the places I want to reach because I didn’t see anyone else that looks like me doing that.

But it’s a systematic issue more than anything and all I can do is keep writing songs and putting myself in front of people so that kid who wants to pick up a guitar does that.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?



JNR: My partner, my family, my friends, my dog, switching off and music.