We caught up with Lachy John ahead of the launch of ‘Since I Was Around’

Fremantle singer-songwriter Lachy John is quietly making waves with his band, The Red Bellies.

Their new EP, Since I Was Around, moves effortlessly between raw solo moments and full-band anthems, all rooted in Lachy’s connection to country and storytelling.

In this chat, he opens up about the band’s evolving sound, the stories behind the songs, and what drives him as an artist.

Catch him bringing it all to life live at the Freo Buffalo Club this Friday – an intimate show that’s not to be missed (Tickets here).

HAPPY: What’d you get up to today?

LACHY JOHN: I worked today! I’m a music teacher for a group called Music Rocks. We basically make music tuition accessible; most of the people I work with are from the special needs community or from low socio-economic backgrounds.

I have no formal training in music nor teaching so it can be a tough gig but I love it and it’s super rewarding.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

LACHY JOHN: I grew up in a few different places but all are still special to me. I spent most of my childhood on a farm near Esperance, on the south coast of WA. We loved the farm, the bush and the beach.

Some of the most beautiful coastline in the world, down there. We didn’t know how lucky we were!

When I was not quite 12 we moved north to the Pilbara, firstly, to Newman, then Hedland four years later.

Landing in the desert town of Newman was like landing on Mars. Sparse, dry and red, but the red dust really seems to get into your veins and I grew to love it.

It’s special country up there and you can really feel the spirit of the place. I miss it a lot.

HAPPY: How did The Red Bellies come together, and what does each member bring to the band’s unique sound?

LACHY JOHN: In 2020, I moved down to Fremantle from Hedland to keep following my music.

I knew I wanted to get a band together and some friends introduced me to some crew who were keen to jam, including our lead guitarist, Rory Fleming (thanks Aunty Kerry & Uncle Gary).

We’ve had members come and go over the years and we’re so grateful for their contributions and help getting us to where we are today.

Other than Rory, our current lineup also includes a couple new members; Oscar Davies on bass and Jack Throssell drums. The boys all bring their own flavour to the sound.

Jack loves classic Aussie rock (something we bonded over) and the energy and power he brings to the songs is something we hadn’t had in the band ‘til now which is really fun and exciting.

Oscar is actually a jazz guitarist and hadn’t really played bass until he joined us. He was a good friend of mine already and I wanted someone I knew wouldn’t let me down and would show up for the music.

He’s still finding his feet a bit but is learning quickly and holding the space really well.

Rory is the only other inaugural member still with us. Loves classic rock and rock n roll and has chops to burn. In recent times, he’s also started contributing to the writing of the tunes as well, which has been great.

HAPPY: The EP includes two versions of ‘Magic,’ a full band track and a solo version. What made you want to present the song in these two different ways?

LACHY JOHN: The solo version was written and recorded as part of a commission through the Perth Symphony Orchestra and Sculpture By The Sea 2024.

I was paired up with local Nyoongar artist, Sharyn Egan’s installation artwork, ‘Balga Boola Bigsmob Balga.’

This was all done solo but I felt the song deserved to have the band behind it; it was begging for it. We jammed it a few times and knew we were on a winner.

It’s got a pretty powerful subject matter and, though the solo version is quietly powerful, leaning into and expanding on that power musically was really exciting. It became almost anthemic.

HAPPY: ‘Daisy (Voice Memo)’ is described as a completely imperfect, spontaneous recording. Why was it important to include that raw, unpolished moment as the EP’s closing track?

LACHY JOHN: ‘Daisy’ was conjured up during a really difficult chapter of my year. My partner of two years and I had recently separated and my friend Daisy (she’s more like a big sister, really) was a great support for me.

I called her after a tough day and she told me to sit myself down with my guitar and just play.

For some reason or another, I tuned down to Open C (which I’d never really played around with much before) and just started noodling.

It started to flow and then just poured out of me. I recorded a voice memo and not long afterwards I went on a solo tour across the north west of WA.

I listened to that shitty recording so much that trip, sometimes over and over again. It grounded me, reminded me to take a breath.

I got back and decided to get it mastered. I felt that the song reflected me as an artist and also my journey of late; I thought it would be a good way to close out the EP. It’s honest, it’s raw, it’s me.

HAPPY: Your songwriting is deeply influenced by your Indigenous heritage and connection to Country. How does that cultural foundation shape your creative process?

LACHY JOHN: I just want to preface this by acknowledging that my cultural foundation is quite unsteady.

Because of the Stolen Generation, my family was fractured from our culture, people and country, but my Pop always taught me to be proud of who we are and where we come from.

I’ve worked very hard to learn and reconnect and am still on that journey.

In saying that, I do still feel deeply connected to country and mob, and have been taught how to lean into that connection.

It gives me a sense of purpose to sing and write about mob, our connection to Boodja (country), the wirin (spirit) of country and each other, and especially, to sing and write about the struggles and injustices that we face as Indigenous people.

As a white-passable Indigenous man, I’m in a unique position to be able to be heard across different social sectors so believe it’s my responsibility to advocate and be a voice for mob whenever I can.

I’m so lucky I have my music to express these things and help me break through barriers.

HAPPY: What are you most excited for listeners to take away from “Since I Was Around”?

LACHY JOHN: I’m excited for people to experience a body of work that’s a bit different but familiar at the same time.

We feel that our stuff is unique and ‘genre-diverse’; we just let the songs come out the way they want to be.

Each song of the EP is completely its own vibe but with enough similarities that they still work together.

I’m also excited for people to hear the stories of each track and adopt them as their own; that’s what I love about good songs and I hope people find that with these songs.

HAPPY: Having drawn comparisons to iconic Australian artists like Powderfinger and Paul Kelly, who are some of your own shared musical inspirations as a band?

LACHY JOHN: We all love Aussie rock, blues and rock n roll, as well as folky storytellers. I think that translates pretty well in our sound.

The thing is, I don’t think any of us are too fussy either and have a pretty similar opinion on what makes a good sound. We are also super inspired by a lot of the other artists we get to share stages with and see around the scene.

HAPPY: As a band carving out a distinctive space in the Australian music scene, what are your biggest hopes for the future of Lachy John and The Red Bellies?

LACHY JOHN: Firstly, people connecting with our music is the most important thing. That’s what gets me out of bed more than anything else.

We would love to start reaching some places over east and playing some gigs over there.

Also, we LOVE playing festivals, especially multiple day ones! More of that would be sick! Playing support gigs is always fun too so more of that as well!

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

LACHY JOHN: People listening to our new EP and sharing how they are connecting with it.

That’s soul food for us.

Oh, and people buying tickets to the EP launch at the Freo Buffalo Club this Friday!

Grab your tickets here, and listen to Since I Was Around below.