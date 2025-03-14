PA777IENCE on Vulnerability, Transformation, and the Power of Patience

PA777IENCE reflects on their artistic evolution, new name’s meaning, and how Western Sydney’s community roots shape their music

In the heart of Western Sydney, where the hum of community pulses like a bassline, PA777IENCE (fka Clarissa Mei) emerged—not just as an artist, but as a storyteller of the soul.

Their music, a lush tapestry of R&B and neo-soul, feels like a whispered secret, inviting listeners into a world where vulnerability is not just felt but celebrated.

With their debut EP Mastery, PA777IENCE has crafted a sonic sanctuary, a place where love, loss, and transformation collide in a crescendo of catharsis.

But this is more than just an album—it’s a rebirth. Shedding their former name, PA777IENCE stepped into a new identity, one that marries the karmic lesson of patience with the divine energy of angel numbers.

It’s a name that speaks to their journey: one of alignment, authenticity, and the courage to sing their truth into existence.

From supporting legends like Mo’Ju and Ngaiire to gracing the hallowed halls of the Sydney Opera House, their journey has been anything but ordinary.

As they prepare to headline their first tour, PA777IENCE is ready to bring Mastery to life on stage, transforming intimate stories into shared experiences. You won’t want to miss this, get your tickets now!

In this interview, PA777IENCE opens up about the raw emotions behind Mastery, the magic of collaboration, and how their roots in Western Sydney continue to shape their sound.

This is more than music—it’s a movement, a meditation, and a mirror reflecting the beauty of being human. Check out the interview below.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

PA777IENCE: Just touched down in Melbourne !

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, what do you love about it?

PA777IENCE: I’m from Western Sydney and what I love about it is how rich the culture is of everyone that lives there and the community that has been created.

HAPPY: What are three tracks you currently have on repeat?

PA777IENCE:

sonic healing by Jupita

I keep – Jill Scott

Why – Sasha Keable

HAPPY: The blend of R&B and neo-soul in your work often carries themes of vulnerability and transformation. Can you tell us about a particular song from “Mastery” that was especially challenging or cathartic to create?

PA777IENCE: ‘I am free’ was the most cathartic song to create. It was such a big moment of release and cleansing energy through such a tumultuous time in my life. It was tough but necessary!

HAPPY: You’ve shared stages with influential artists like Mo’Ju, Ngaiire, and OKENYO. What’s the most valuable lesson you’ve learned from these collaborative experiences?

PA777IENCE: Seeing the way they hold themselves as artists and the way I felt I could be, I think I have really learnt to just be myself and be authentically me as someone who is an artist.

HAPPY: Being born and raised on Dharug Land in Western Sydney, how does your connection to place influence your music and artistic perspective?

PA777IENCE: As I mentioned before Western Sydney has such a community driven culture so that in a lot of spaces I felt encouraged to sing and pursue music. I think it’s beautiful that despite the lack of the infrastructure for music when I was starting out, the community’s resourcefulness really shaped me and helped me develop myself as an artist.

HAPPY: As both a producer and multi-instrumentalist, what does your typical creative process look like when crafting a new track? Do you start with production, lyrics, or does it vary?

PA777IENCE: It really just depends on how I’m feeling that day or what the vibe of the session looks like. Sometimes I have a lyrical idea in my notes app which I’ll base the whole song around. Sometimes I’ll find a nice instrument or plugin and be really inspired to write from that. Then sometimes I just start with a drumbeat and build layers on top of that.

HAPPY: Your ongoing collaboration with GLO as her DJ and producer offers a different creative outlet. How does this role inform your own artistry and vice versa?

PA777IENCE: I really love collaborating with GLO. She was a co-writer for a few songs on the Mastery EP and was the creative director for all of the visualisers for that project. I feel like we have such a great dynamic whether we are in the studio, in a session or on stage doing backing vocals for one another. I feel as though we really bring the best out of each other when we collaborate and share different ideas. I would even say that GLO has helped bring the Mastery EP vision to life.

HAPPY: Having performed at prestigious venues like the Opera House and events like VIVID Sydney, how do you approach creating intimate connections with audiences in these larger spaces?

PA777IENCE: No matter the size of the venue or stage I think the music I create and perform will always transcend the space. The music I make is vulnerable and so just naturally builds connection with whoever is there in that space and open.

HAPPY: Your participation in the APRA AMCOS Songhubs x VIVID Sydney writing camp must have been an intense creative experience. What unexpected discoveries about your songwriting process emerged from that collaboration?

PA777IENCE: I feel like these workshops both pushed me as an artist to think of ideas quickly but also affirmed me as a producer and songwriter to be able to work under time constraints and still be able to create a beautiful song at the end of it. The song Mastery from my EP was actually a result of that camp. I am really grateful for opportunities like these- shoutout to another recent song writing camp experience that I was lucky enough to be a part of last year One off tracks!

HAPPY: As you embark on your first headline tour, what aspects of the “Mastery” EP are you most excited to bring to life on stage, and how are you approaching the translation of these deeply personal songs into live performances?

PA777IENCE: I’m super excited to bring those intimate moments that I was speaking about earlier because they allow me to connect with audiences on a deeper level. I am really lucky to have such an amazing band on this tour that helps translate what this project truly means. I’ve got Daniel Pliner on keys and bass, Wesley on guitar and GLO and Saskia on backing vocals. Each of these musicians are such talented artists in their own rights and I feel like together we work really well on stage and I’m so excited!

HAPPY: And finally, what makes you Happy?

PA777IENCE: The moments I get to spend in community and with my loved ones. Spending quality time with them. The act of creating. I also love being in nature because it allows me to practice gratitude and in turn gives me a sense of happiness