We get into it with Paris ahead of Orbit DJ Retreats’ Australian debut in Byron Bay and Ibiza

We talk to Paris about mentoring at Orbit DJ Retreats’ Byron Bay and her upcoming workshop at Beach Hotel

Launched in 2019, Orbit DJ Retreats has quickly become a game-changer for DJs, producers, and music industry enthusiasts, offering immersive, hands-on experiences designed to elevate careers.

In 2025, the retreat expands to two iconic locations –Byron Bay and Ibiza – while teaming up with Red Bull Australia and Sweat It Out to launch a groundbreaking demo competition, giving one emerging electronic artist the chance to win a fully funded place at Orbit DJ Retreats in Byron Bay, one-on-one mentorship, and the opportunity to pitch their track for a Sweat It Out release.

Blending world-class mentorship with wellness practices, Orbit’s curriculum covers everything from technical DJing and production to branding, marketing, and career development, helping artists thrive in the fast-paced music industry.

As the first Australian mentor to join Orbit’s prestigious program, Paris brings nearly 15 years of industry expertise and a deep connection to the Byron Bay scene.

Her upcoming workshop at the Beach Hotel promises invaluable insights into both production and the vital art of balance, with a focus on mental wellness, creativity, and overcoming creative blocks.

Here, we catch up with Paris to discuss her journey, her approach to mentorship, and what makes her happy as she prepares to shape the next wave of talent at Orbit’s Australian debut.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

PARIS: Currently in transit to a little town called Kallaru which is between Bega and Merimbula on the south coast of Aus to visit family for a week :)

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, what do you love about it?

PARIS: This question is a little complex for me as I moved around quite a bit whilst growing up but Merimbula is actually where I was Born. I spent the first 3 years of life here but continue to return down due to my extended family still residing here. It is also a part of the “sapphire coast” which is one of the prettiest areas along the east coast in my opinion. Cute country towns by the sea which I adore.

HAPPY: What are three songs you currently have on repeat?

PARIS: Stranded – Shiffer & Paul Brenning – Brooding & seductive. White Room – mulay & Eddington Again > A sucker for RnB/Pop. Head On – Eden Burns > Hot house number.

HAPPY: As an established Byron Bay artist now mentoring at Orbit’s first Australian retreat, what unique perspective do you feel you bring to participants compared to the international mentors from previous Ibiza events?

PARIS: With nearly 15 years immersed in the Australian music scene, I’m hoping to share some valuable insights that I’ve learnt with Orbits participants right here in my hometown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orbit DJ Retreats (@orbitdjretreats)

HAPPY: Orbit blends technical DJ skills with wellness practices like mindfulness and meditation. How important do you think this holistic approach is for artists in today’s high-pressure electronic music industry?

PARIS: These practices are essential in my personal life so it is so great to be a part of an event like Orbit. Cultivating these kinds of skills can really allow you to thrive as an artist and free the mind up to make space for creativity whilst living in a busy and fast paced world.

HAPPY: Your remixes for RÜFÜS DU SOL and other Grammy winners demonstrate your production expertise. Which aspects of production do you find most artists struggle with, and how will you address these in your Orbit workshops?

PARIS: For me and I think many other artists one of the hardest things is to actually just get in the chair and start a project. There’s a lot of noise out there and competition which can feel debilitating. I hope to give valuable tips/tools I have learnt along the way as well as ways to get unstuck whilst writing.

HAPPY:The Beach Hotel in Byron Bay seems like the perfect setting for Orbit’s Australian debut. How does being in your home territory influence the guidance you’ll provide?

I feel pretty lucky getting to experience something like this so close to home which will allow me to feel grounded and comfortable :)

HAPPY: Beyond the five-day retreat itself, how do you hope to continue to leave long-term impact on the industry?

PARIS: I’m wanting to continue to work alongside other artists to help achieve new and exciting music as a writer and mentor.

HAPPY: And finally, what makes you Happy?

PARIS: Immersing myself in nature, connecting with people through music and spending quality time with friends and family.

Head here to check out Paris’ workshop.