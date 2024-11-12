Rins4 talks 3AM, and the casual joke that led him to making music full-time

Rins4 is one of the freshest voices emerging from Melbourne’s music scene

In a recent chat with Happy, he shared how his journey from making music for fun evolved into crafting tracks like his breakout hit, 3AM.

Recorded in one take with a talented crew, including Nigerian artist Melodi, the track captures the spontaneous energy and creative buzz of the studio.

For Rins4, music is more than just sound—it’s a space to express his thoughts, relax, and connect with listeners.

With big goals ahead, including dream collaborations with the likes of Jay-Z and Kanye West, Rins4 is only just getting started, and we’re here for the ride.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

Rins4: Today I woke up and started writing a few songs and recording in my bedroom. Working on a new song that I can drop hopefully during the holidays.

HAPPY: Can you tell us a little bit about where you live, and what you love about it?

Rins4: I live in Melbourne. It’s a great place. I love the scenery here and it’s so much easier as an artist to create.

HAPPY: What first got you into music, and how did you know it was something you wanted to pursue?

Rins4: I started music as a joke just casually but the reactions I got from people and positive feedback made me want to go further.

To me music is like a hobby, it’s my canvas I use to express my feelings and thoughts. It helps me relax.

HAPPY: Can you tell us about your latest track ‘3AM’? Recording the track in one take sounds intense. What was the vibe in the studio like, and how did it shape the track?

Rins4: Initially when I linked up with MELODI and Aman I did not expect whatever we did in the studio to go further.

We were just vibing out. Aman and Nikki made a beat, we had Jerome Farah in there, Kish and some other people that helped create a vibe for 3am to work.

I hopped onto the mic and just did my thing, did not think it would go anywhere but it came out sounding really well.

Melodi hopped on as well and did her thing and the whole room just went insane when we were listening back.

This was the most fun I have had creating music in the studio and this why 3am sounds the way it does.

HAPPY: Can you tell us a bit about your collaboration with Melodi on “3am”? How did it come about, and what was it like working together?

Rins4: I believe this was my first time meeting her in the studio.

I was told there was gonna be another talented artist there and that she was Nigerian as well.

The fact that we were both relatively new in the music scene, even though she was more anxious that so many people in the studio were watching her than I was, we both knew how to get creative and have fun which made it more fun working with her.

HAPPY: Who are some artists—past or present—who inspire you, and what about their work connects with you?

Rins4: Artists like Michael Jackson, Jcole, Lil tjay, Drake, Bryson tiller, Wiz Kid, Method Man and so much more.

Guys like this are the ones that inspire me the way they work and lay their verses and melodies, its perfection.

HAPPY: What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your journey so far, both personally and professionally?

Rins4: Watch out for people, there are people that make false claims, they talk but with no action.

Gotta surround yourself with ones that bring you up and not down but are also honest.

HAPPY: When you’re writing or creating music, where do you usually find your inspiration?

Rins4: My inspiration comes from myself, other artists or past experiences. I try to balance it all.

I try to create what mostly feels good to me at that moment. This is why 3am sounds so good.

HAPPY: How has being based in Naarm influenced your sound or the way you approach your music?

Rins4: I think it’s the atmosphere here, there’s something about it. being here in Naarm pushes you there’s always something going on which means there’s always something to write about.

HAPPY: What’s a dream collaboration for you—any artist or producer you’d love to work with?

Rins4: I would really love to work with artists like Jay Z and Kanye. I feel like it would be on another level being in the studio with them.

I also wanna work with Australian artists like Kahukx, I love his energy, I believe we would vibe well.

HAPPY: Looking ahead, where do you see your music evolving in the next few years? Any specific goals in mind?

Rins4: I hope to continue to make music and it spreads across the globe. I have always envisoned myself on sold out shows touring. Maybe be at one of these big concerts/festivals like Rolling Loud. Who knows! My time is coming.

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

Rins4: 3am makes me happy hahah. On a serious note, life makes me happy.