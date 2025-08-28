Hanging in Hudson Valley with Scout Paré-Phillips

The Hudson Valley might be all mountains and quiet rivers, but for Scout Paré-Phillips, it’s the backdrop to a comeback—both to music and herself.

After years away working as a clinician, she returns with Lupine Daughter, an album born from grief, chronic illness, and family loss.

Trading her classical soprano for a raw chest voice, Scout channels the emotional weight of Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, Jeff Buckley, and Leonard Cohen.

Recorded with longtime friends, the album feels lived-in and intimate. From inventive instrumentation to a music video that mirrors struggle and triumph, Lupine Daughter is a powerful meditation on survival, resilience, and finding small sparks of joy amid life’s hardest moments.

HAPPY: What have you been up to today?

SCOUT PARE-PHILLIPS: Today my bassist and his wife visited us for lunch in Beacon, the hub near where I currently live in Hudson Valley.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it.

SCOUT PARE-PHILLIPS: I’m from Brooklyn and Hudson Valley. Brooklyn’s frenetic energy will always have a place in my heart, but Hudson Valley brings peace: verdant, foggy mountains and a nostalgic familiarity.

HAPPY: Who were some musical inspirations you drew from for this project?

SCOUT PARE-PHILLIPS: Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, Leonard Cohen, Jeff Buckley, Roy Orbison, Beth Gibbons, Rowland S. Howard, Neko Case, Richard and Linda Thompson, Grace Slick, and others. We studied PJ Harvey’s Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea carefully before going into the studio.

HAPPY: You explore singing in your raw, low chest voice instead of your signature soprano on this album. What motivated this vocal shift?

SCOUT PARE-PHILLIPS: After years away from music, my chest voice overdeveloped from clinical work. Returning in 2023, my stories were no longer delicate—my chest voice fit the narrative. I reserve my soprano for flourishes, and I also channel my father’s country croon.

HAPPY: The project delves into physical and emotional struggles with lupus. How did your diagnosis influence the album?

SCOUT PARE-PHILLIPS: Lupine Daughter was written in three frenzied months in 2023 amid grief and an undiagnosed lupus diagnosis. My father’s struggle with rheumatoid arthritis shaped my perspective, influencing how I adapted guitar playing and processed my body’s limitations. Broadly, the album is about adapting and surviving in the face of loss and illness.

HAPPY: The album features your full band from New York City. What’s the collaborative process like?

SCOUT PARE-PHILLIPS: I started with field mic demos with drummer Sam Lazzara. Old bandmates George Cessna and Eric Paltell joined in the studio, bringing a sense of home. I played bass and layered backing vocals for the first time, with Angela McJunkin adding cello and viola. Jeff Berner handled mixing and final overdubs. It felt like a family homecoming after my hiatus.

HAPPY: Can you discuss the creative vision behind the “Claw” music video?

SCOUT PARE-PHILLIPS: With a photography background, I conceptualized it as stills capturing rest, care, and performance. Luthier Cindy Hulej made a custom baritone guitar for my lupus-affected hands. The video juxtaposes my struggles with my father’s arthritic hands, reflecting the question: “Can I play music anymore?”

HAPPY: What do you hope listeners take from Lupine Daughter?

SCOUT PARE-PHILLIPS: I hope anyone struggling with chronic illness, grief, or trauma finds catharsis. These songs are full of love, but not love songs—they’re about self-preservation and resilience.

HAPPY: If you could summarise the sound of this project in one word, what would it be?

SCOUT PARE-PHILLIPS: Anguish.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

SCOUT PARE-PHILLIPS: Being in nature with my two whippets and partner—or curled up together on our couch.