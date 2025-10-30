William Street Strikers on the beauty of just keeping on ‘If you’re going through hell, keep going’

Seventeen years in and William Street Strikers are still kicking against the pricks — hard-bitten realism intact, independence unbent.

Born from Broken Hill grit and sharpened across Melbourne, Sydney, and Adelaide, William Street Strikers frontman carries a kind of restless energy that refuses to settle.

On Cabramatta Sunrise, their seventh release and first concept album, they trade straight-up storytelling for something deeper – a series of interconnected tales drawn from lived experience, literary ambition, and late-night philosophy.

It’s an album about weariness, persistence, and the strange relief that comes from pushing through. “If you’re going through hell, keep going,” he says, summing up both the record’s heart and the band’s own stubborn drive.

For William Street Strikers, there’s no choice but to keep creating – even if, as he jokes, “there’s probably something pathologically wrong” with needing to.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

WWS: I was born and raised in Broken Hill originally and live between Melbourne, Sydney & Adelaide and what I love about that is I get to move around enough that I’m never bored and still retain my country roots from my formative years.

HAPPY: The band was founded on a principle of “hard bitten realism” and independence. After 17 years, how have you managed to maintain that control and ethos?

WWS: A combination of my personality which in psychological parlance would be type A and having the advantage of being fed into the industry grinder early on and developing a healthy disdain.

HAPPY: ‘Cabramatta Sunrise’ is your first concept album. What was the catalyst for taking this narrative approach for your seventh release?

WWS: My considerable HECS debt came from a major in professional writing and I can’t, haven’t and am unlikely to write the great Australian novel so I thought the next best thing would be a series of stories around a centralised theme in a medium I’m adept in. Also having lived and observed the experiences combined with my unfulfilled literary ambition, I was able to quell that itch for a while.

HAPPY: Dubbed as the “album-ending tub thumper.” Why did you choose this song, with its jaded weariness, to be the final statement on the record?

WWS: I chose that song as I planned that as the final chapter to the series of connected stories of the album and I’m also certain that everyone must feel that way at some point so it’s an infinitely relatable sentiment.

HAPPY: Having just finished an album that grapples with existential questions about the creative path, what is the main feeling within the band now? Is it renewed purpose, or a more complex emotion?

WWS: The main feeling is relief as I drove this dance against the considerable consternation of the other members.

When you say ” concept album ” you’re in the ring with some giants. Pet Sounds, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band springs to mind. I said comparison is the thief of joy and there’s no knowledge without comparison.

HAPPY: After such a reflective project, what’s the one thing you hope a listener takes away from ‘Cabramatta Sunrise’?

WWS: The one thing that I would like the listener to take away is that if you’re going through hell, keep going. As in this too shall pass, hold on, live to fight another day.

HAPPY: Having been in the industry for 17 years, what motivates you to keep going?

WWS: Choice, I have none. If you’re still madly creating art after a certain point there’s probably something pathologically wrong with you but you have to keep going because somewhere on this little blue ball people are starving for your pathology.

HAPPY: For William Street Strikers, do you feel like you’re doing the right thing, going in the right direction, and with a point?

WWS: As a Nihilist no but at the start of every every album my inner monologue goes ” here goes nothing ”

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

WWS: Waking up without an alarm and finding a quiet cafe and easing into the day with coffee.