Introducing Happy Gigs, a free new platform for live music

Explore Happy Gigs and help build a better way to discover live music

Happy Gigs is now in beta, with venues, artists and music fans across Australia invited to explore the free platform, contribute listings and share feedback as part of its soft launch.

Finding your next gig should be simple. Promoting one should be too.

Happy Gigs brings venues, artists and music fans together in one place, with tools to create polished event listings, build personalised gig guides and share upcoming shows across social media.

Creating a listing takes just a few clicks. Add the event details and Happy Gigs turns them into a clean, shareable post ready to be discovered.

For venues, that means an easier way to keep audiences updated and bring upcoming shows together in one guide.

Artists can promote their next performances without spending hours designing individual posts, while fans can quickly see what is happening near them.

There is no complicated setup, no endless formatting and no cost to get started. Add the details and Happy Gigs does the rest.

Feedback gathered during the beta will help guide the locations, tools and features added next as Happy Gigs continues to roll out across Australia.

Explore the Happy Gigs beta, create your free guide and tell us what you think at gigs.happymag.tv.