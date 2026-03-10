The Iranian women’s football team seeking asylum in Australia

7 players from Iran’s football team have been successfully granted asylum in Australia.

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup has become the backdrop for an ongoing fight to protect the Iranian women’s soccer team from persecution in their home country.

The trouble began before their opening match with South Korea, when Iranian players refused to sing their national anthem.

The team was subsequently labelled “traitors” on Iranian state television, a conservative presenter stating “anyone who takes even a single step against the country during wartime must face stronger consequences.”

Treason is a capital offense punishable by lengthy prison sentences or the death sentence in Iran.

The label of “traitor” hung heavy on the team, as they loudly sang and saluted during the anthem before their next two matches.

Following a loss to the Philippines team on Sunday, the players were confronted with the reality of returning home.

As the team’s bus attempted to leave the Gold Coast stadium, protesters swarmed and pleaded for the women to be let go, begging police to protect the team.

Videos circulated online of players inside the bus using the international hand gesture for help.

Since then, 5 of the 13-player-squad has been granted asylum in Australia.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke met with the women earlier this week and offered protection, explaining “every single … member of that team was put in a situation where they were just with Home Affairs officials, where the people who might put pressure on them were nowhere near them at all, and they were given a choice.”

At Sydney Airport yesterday morning, at least 2 more members of the team have sought asylum, one of them refusing to board the outbound flight at the last minute.

In a press conference earlier today, Mr Burke confirmed that the 2 were separated from the group and “taken to a safe location… when I met with them, I made them the same offer I had made the 5 players the night before.”

Their humanitarian visas were processed overnight and the pair were re-united with the 5 others this morning.

The Iranian football players have involuntarily become symbols of the oppressive regime, representing the fight for Iranian women on the global stage.

If your news feed has become dominated by Trump truth social rants and whispers of World War 3, the bravery of the women’s team offers a small slither of hope.