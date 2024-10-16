Iridescence dive into their love for horror on new album, single and music video

The Michigan rockers Iridescence have released a spooky new music video to accompany their new single, ‘The End’

There are many films considered classics in modern horror, you might immediately think of Ari Aster’s ‘Hereditary’ or perhaps the modern rendition of ‘Friday The 13th’.

However, it’s the horror oldies that have influenced Iridescence’s new music video for ‘The End’.

The Michigan-based alt-rockers recently released their latest album Welcome To The Cinema, a high-energy collection of nine tracks that blend punchy alternative rock with dreamy pop undertones.

Frontwomen Audree and Mackenzie lead the charge, with the band’s sound intensified by Kent’s powerful drumming, adding extra depth to their music.

The album is an operatic alt-rock experience brimming with teen angst and, of course, a heavy dose of horror film references.

The band says that discussing horror films is a universally enjoyed experience among the band’s circle, making their choice of a Friday the 13th release date feel perfectly on-brand.

The album itself plays like a soundtrack to the lives of the band, with frontwoman Audree diving into her roots as a screenwriter for the album.

‘Welcome To The Cinema’ is an invitation to enjoy, and the subtle blends of alt-rock with dream pop have become the mainstays of Iridescence’s sound.

This signature sound, along with their love for all things horror, takes center stage in their newly released music video for ‘The End’.

The video pays homage to the band’s horror obsession, as a movie marathon spirals out of control when a deranged, party hat-wearing serial killer crashes the scene.

While it might not exactly get you jumping out of your seat, it’s definitely a lot of fun and has some sick music to back it up.

Merging the barrier between music and film has always been difficult, and having fun whilst doing so is even more difficult.

Iridescence has managed to achieve both, with a final act that leaves viewers waiting for the next instalment.

So grab a bucket of popcorn, pop on your headphones and go check out their new vid for ‘The End’.

While you’re at it, check out their other releases and give ‘Welcome to The Cinema’ a listen below.