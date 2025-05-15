Irvine Welsh drops disco album to groove alongside ‘Trainspotting’ sequel

The ultimate soundtrack for love, lust, and late-night chaos.

Irvine Welsh is trading heroin highs for disco vibes with his debut album, Men In Love, set to drop July 24—the same day as his Trainspotting sequel novel.

Teaming up with the Sci-Fi Soul orchestra, Welsh blends Motown soul and electronic beats into a euphoric escape from what he calls the “soul-dead oligarchs” of modern life.

His first single, A Man In Love With Love, is already spinning, proving that Welsh still believes in music’s power to transcend chaos. “Let’s dance away the heartache or die trying,” he declares, championing disco as the ultimate rebellion.

The sequel novel picks up where Trainspotting left off, following Renton, Spud, and crew as they swap needles for romance in the late ‘80s—a time Welsh describes as the “fallow period before acid house exploded everything.”

Meanwhile, Kneecap recently credited Trainspotting as inspiration for their film, earning Welsh’s praise.

Ready to rave into the future? The party starts now.