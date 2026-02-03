ChatGPT hit by ‘Intermittent’ issues as OpenAI rolls out GPT-5.2

As of this morning, ChatGPT is experiencing a partial outage.

ChatGPT users are reporting widespread issues this morning, despite OpenAI’s official status page insisting everything is operating normally.

While the company’s system dashboard remains firmly in the green, thousands of users have flagged connection errors, lag, and failed prompts across third-party trackers including Downdetector.

The disruption appears to coincide with a major backend shake-up. OpenAI is currently in the process of sunsetting older models, including GPT-4o and GPT-4.1, as it transitions toward its next-generation GPT-5.2 rollout. Large-scale migrations of this kind are notorious for triggering the exact “Something went wrong” messages and latency spikes users are seeing.

Reports circulating on Reddit and Downdetector suggest the problems are most concentrated across the UK, Europe, and North America, with users experiencing unresponsive chat windows and stalled responses over the past several hours.

For those affected, a handful of quick fixes may help. Hard refreshing the page, opening ChatGPT in an incognito window, or switching between the mobile app and web browser has resolved the issue for some.

OpenAI has yet to issue an official comment on the regional outages, but with a major model transition underway, a few more bumps before stability returns wouldn’t be surprising.