Is Kendall Jenner single?

New reports have come out that Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker have split up.

Kendall Jenner had hooked up with basketball star Devin Booker in 2020 but apparently broke up a week ago.

Reports say Kendall may have been the one to instigate the split after realising she and Devin had different plans for the future.

An insider told ETOnline: “Kendall feels like they’re on different paths. They have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.”

While this could of course all be rumours, another source said the two hit a rough patch after their trip to Italy for Kourtney Kardashian’s recent wedding.

“Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half. They had a really nice time in Italy for Kourtney’s wedding. But once they got back, they started to feel like they weren’t aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles.” The insider said.

If Kendall’s Instagram is anything to go off, it’s looked like she’s been solo for some time but, I’m pretty sure that’s just her style.

Apparently, the couple are still in touch and Kendall just needed some space but the insider said both Kendall and Devin hope they can work it out.