Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settled their bitter ‘It Ends With Us’ lawsuit

A quiet end to a loud fight

The Hollywood legal war is over before the first gavel fell.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have unexpectedly settled their explosive lawsuit stemming from the fraught production of It Ends With Us.

Just weeks before a blockbuster trial, the co-stars released a joint statement Monday confirming the truce, though settlement details remain sealed.

The pair acknowledged that Lively’s concerns “deserved to be heard” while expressing hope for “peace” online.

The acrimony began in late 2024 when Lively accused Baldoni, the film’s director and co-star, of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign.

He fired back with a $400 million defamation suit against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds.

After a judge dismissed most claims last month, leaving only retaliation and breach of contract, both sides blinked.

The film itself, about domestic violence, is now the unlikely victor.

For fans exhausted by tabloid firestorms, this quiet handshake feels like the end of a very long, very messy reel.