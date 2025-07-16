Hallelujah, Again: Jeff Buckley’s Story gets the Documentary it Deserves

Even in death, his voice still soars.

The first trailer for It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley has arrived, and it’s as emotionally charged as the late singer’s voice.

Directed by Amy Berg, the documentary weaves never-before-seen footage with intimate interviews, offering a poignant glimpse into Buckley’s meteoric rise and tragic end.

The two-minute preview teases raw moments: his mother Mary Guibert reflecting on his genius, ex-partners and bandmates recounting his magnetic presence, and Buckley himself musing on music.

Chillingly, it also hints at his foreshadowed mortality, including his icy dismissal of comparisons to his estranged father, Tim Buckley: “People who remember my father, next question.”

Set for a U.S. theatrical release on August 8 (with HBO Max streaming later), the film premiered at Sundance to critical acclaim, boasting a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

As NME notes, it’s less a eulogy than a celebration of a voice that still echoes, decades after its silence.