Jack Black’s Officer Dick gets a UK makeover in Tony Hawk’s newest remake

Allo, ‘Allo! What do we ‘ave ‘ere? Jack Black is back on the board as Officer Dick – and this time he’s bringing his British Twin

Jack Black is once again donning the badge and shades as Officer Dick, the overly enthusiastic anti-skater security guard we didn’t know we loved until he showed up yelling at us in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.

Now, in the upcoming remake of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 (out July 11), he’s not just back—he’s doubled down.

Enter: Constable Richard, Officer Dick’s British twin. Yes, really. According to the game’s lore, Richard Ennvee was bullied by local skaters for being a “poser” and has since dedicated his life to vengeance—in the form of parking lot patrol and unearned authority.

Jack Black’s return feels less like a cameo and more like a chaotic evolution. What started as a whistle-blowing high school security guard has morphed into a full-blown campus sheriff on a power trip.

Pre-orders are live now for all major consoles, so if you’ve ever wanted to grind a rail while being judged by two versions of Jack Black, your time has come.