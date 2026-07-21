Jack Osbourne urges fans to share Ozzy stories for inaugural Ozzy Day celebration

Stories, love and Ozzy memories shared worldwide.

Jack Osbourne has issued a heartfelt plea to fans ahead of the inaugural Ozzy Day in Birmingham tomorrow, marking the one-year anniversary of his legendary father’s passing.

In an emotional Instagram video, the reality star requested that devotees of the Prince of Darkness flood social media with personal stories and memories, urging them to “spread the love” rather than tears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Osbourne (@jackosbourne)

“That’s what my dad would want,” Jack explained, asking fans to share everything from first listening experiences to live show encounters using the hashtag #OzzyDay.

Birmingham’s city centre will host a free programme of tributes, live performances, and public art installations celebrating the Black Sabbath icon’s legacy, while a commemorative ‘Patient Number 9’ Golden Ale has been launched in partnership with Hobsons Brewery.

The late rocker, who passed away at 76 from a heart attack complicated by Parkinson’s disease, received a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at the BRITs earlier this year.

Sharon Osbourne recently announced plans to take a personal Ozzy exhibition on a global tour, as fans continue honouring Birmingham’s most beloved son.