Jack White celebrates 50th Birthday with his First Ever Phone

The internet wins… reluctantly.

Jack White, the rock purist who famously resisted smartphones for five decades, has finally surrendered, sort of.

For his 50th birthday, the White Stripes icon was gifted his first-ever cell phone by his wife, Olivia Jean, humorously marking the end of an era (or the start of his digital doom).

In a tongue-in-cheek Instagram post, White joked about his “days being numbered” now that he can no longer dodge QR codes or “listen to music in [his] car” the old-fashioned way.

The musician, who once called smartphone users “silly,” has long enforced no-phone policies at his concerts using locking pouches, a move fans surprisingly loved.

Despite his tech aversion, White’s milestone birthday (complete with a stadium singalong led by John C. Reilly) proved even legends can’t outrun progress.

His new number? “The square root of all our combined social interaction times Pi.” Classic Jack.