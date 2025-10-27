Jack White shares Viral Video of ‘Seven Nation Army’ in Iran

A street performance capturing a moment of musical defiance and joy resonates across the globe.
On a Tehran sidewalk, the opening riff of The White Stripes’ ‘Seven Nation Army’ has become a global anthem of defiance and unity.
A video of a vibrant street performance, featuring men and women dancing together, many without mandatory hijabs, has surged across the internet, capturing a raw moment of cultural resonance.
The clip, radiating palpable joy, even drew the attention of Jack White himself, who shared it with his millions of followers.
This viral moment unfolds against a complex backdrop in Iran, where recent governmental assurances about easing strict social enforcement contrast with ongoing international reports of continued restrictions on women’s rights.
In tumultuous times, this gathering represents a powerful, silent protest and a bold assertion of personal freedom.
Using the universal language of rock and roll, the performance transcends borders, offering a potent glimpse of resilience and the unyielding human spirit seeking connection and expression.