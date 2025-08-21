Jack White vs The White House: It’s getting heated now

Jack White calls out the ultimate performer in a house of mirrors and gold leaf.

In a clash where interior design met political defiance, rock icon Jack White has turned a White House insult into a badge of honour.

The spat ignited when White critiqued President Trump’s lavish Oval Office redesign on Instagram, comparing its “vulgar, gold-leafed” opulence to a “professional wrestler’s dressing room.”

The administration’s response was swift and personal, with Communications Director Steven Cheung dismissing White as a “washed-up, has-been loser” masquerading as an artist.

White’s scorching retort, however, exposed the surreal pettiness of the exchange. He expressed astonishment that his criticisms of fascist tactics, racism, and the erosion of democracy were ignored, yet a comment on décor provoked an official insult.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

Flipping the script, White branded Trump the ultimate masquerader, a grifter posing as a leader, a businessman, and a human being.

For the Detroit-born artist and entrepreneur, being targeted by this White House isn’t an insult; it’s a testament to his integrity.