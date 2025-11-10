Jackie Chan death rumours are everywhere – but he’s totally fine

Here’s where all the rumours about Jackie Chan dying began..again…

A new round of death rumours has swept through social media claiming that Jackie Chan has passed away, but rest easy: it’s entirely false.

Reputable fact‑checking sites all confirm he is alive, active and working.

The viral claim links Chan’s alleged death to the recent severe floods in Beijing, China, with posts suggesting he died in the disaster.

But investigations show the images used are fake: one widely shared photo of Chan in a coffin was detected as AI‐generated.

Further, no major media outlets reported his death, which would have been immediate and global given his fame.

Chan’s visibility in recent months adds another layer of proof: videos from August 2025 show him meeting NBA star Jimmy Butler in Beijing, and his team confirmed he continues to work on film projects.

Given his global profile and decades‐long career, the absence of credible announcements or verified sources makes these death rumours clearly hoaxes.

Why does this keep happening? Chan has been the victim of similar false reports at least twice in the past (2011, 2015). Misinformation thrives when linked to big names, dramatic events (like floods), and easily shared images, especially those created or manipulated by AI.

What can you do if you encounter such a post? First: don’t share it. Check official sources, verified social accounts, reputable news outlets or his own website.

If a celebrity of Chan’s scale had died, the news would appear across major platforms simultaneously.

Look out for tell‑tale signs of fake images (oddities in anatomy, strange background details). And remember: sensational headlines often lead to clickbait, not truth.

Thankfully the legend lives on, and Jackie Chan is very much alive.