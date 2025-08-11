Jackie Chan reveals the reason why Hollywood has lost its magic

The star slams studios for rushing creativity out of cinema.

At the Locarno Film Festival, action legend Jackie Chan delivered a scathing critique of modern Hollywood, lamenting its shift from artistry to profit-chasing.

The 71-year-old icon, honoured with the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera award, argued that studios now prioritise financial returns over creative storytelling.

“Old movies were better,” Chan declared. “Today, big studios aren’t filmmakers—they’re business guys. They invest $40 million and obsess over recouping it. That’s not how you make great films.”

Reflecting on his career, Chan credited Rush Hour (1998) as his breakthrough, calling it a “last try” that reshaped Hollywood’s perception of Asian stars and bridged cultures.

Chan, known for his death-defying stunts and hands-on filmmaking, contrasted today’s rigid, budget-constrained productions with Hong Kong’s golden era, where creativity thrived without corporate interference.

His message? True cinema needs passion, not just spreadsheets.