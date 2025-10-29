Jailhouse Music Critic “King” forces Lil Durk on Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione claims a man known as “King” replaced his pop downloads with Lil Durk in a bizarre musical intervention.

In a bizarre twist of jailhouse culture, alleged murderer Luigi Mangione’s brief foray into pop music was abruptly cut short by a fellow inmate.

Luigi Mangione allegedly downloaded “a bunch” of Charli xcx songs onto his tablet in jail: “Last week, I downloaded a bunch of Taylor Swift and Charli XCX onto my tablet. I’ve never really listened to either of them… I figured l’d see what all the hype was about. So I’m walking… pic.twitter.com/0tUkNBbX4l — xcx source (@xcxsource) October 28, 2025

From his cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, Mangione revealed he had downloaded the music of Taylor Swift and Charli XCX onto his tablet, inspired by a fabricated social media list that falsely named them as his favourites.

Rather than refute the claim, he decided to investigate the hype for himself.

His pop experiment was short-lived. While listening to Swift’s ‘Cardigan’ during a walk on the unit’s top tier, an inmate known only as “King” intercepted him.

After a firm scolding for his musical selection, “King” took matters into his own hands, deleting the pop stars from Mangione’s device and replacing their discography with the gritty sounds of rapper Lil Durk.