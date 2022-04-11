Jake Gyllenhaal apologises for problematic career and covers Celine Dion on SNL

While hosting SNL for the first time in 15 years, Jake Gyllenhaal covered Celine Dion’s It’s All Coming Back To Me Now following a long rant about his career choices.

Returning to host Saturday Night Live for the second time after 15 years, actor Jake Gyllenhaal surprised the audience with a theatrical rendition of Celine Dion‘s 1996 hit, It’s All Coming Back To Me Now.

The lead-up to this performance was a dramatic monologue, during which Jake reflected on his lengthy career and many of the “problematic” sketches he took part in throughout.

“There was a George W. Bush sketch, there were jokes about the first iPhone, and this is a photo of me from my monologue,” he said, before flashing this unforgettable image below on the screen behind him.

“There I am in full drag, singing a song from Dreamgirls, to promote a movie where I played a gay cowboy,” he continued.

After showcasing a few more awkward examples, Gyllenhaal declared that he was a “totally different person” back then, and he’s since realised that “acting is a really stupid job.”

At some point during this emotional rant, the orchestra behind him started playing the intro to Celine’s iconic track and he launched in, treating the audience to a dramatic vocal performance.

He was joined by three backup singers and dancers, who sported red glittery dresses that were similar looking to the ones worn during his first SNL sketch back in 2007.

Watch Jake Gyllenhaal’s SNL performance below.