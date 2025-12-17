Perry Farrell, Bandmates Apologise as Jane’s Addiction officially calls it quits

Gone out not with a bang, but with a punch.

The final, dissonant chord has been struck for Jane’s Addiction.

More than a year after an onstage punch in Boston fractured the legendary alt-rock band’s reunion, the original lineup has officially dissolved.

Perry Farrell and bandmates Dave Navarro, Eric Avery, and Stephen Perkins announced the breakup alongside mutual apologies, ending duelling lawsuits that followed their explosive 2024 fight.

In coordinated statements, the group acknowledged spreading “inaccurate statements” about Farrell’s mental health after cancelling their tour, while Farrell apologised for losing his temper.

“We have come together one last time to resolve our differences,” they wrote, ensuring their legacy remains the music they forged together.

What began as a celebrated comeback tour ended in legal warfare, with allegations of bullying and assault flying between lawsuits.

Now, with a fragile peace brokered, the pioneers of alternative rock go their separate ways, leaving a legacy as volatile and unforgettable as their sound.