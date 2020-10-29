Japanese hentai just quietly got banned in Australia

Following reports of its rejection by border force, it seems that Japanese hentai is suddenly no longer allowed in Australia.

It seems that Australia’s reigning culture of conservatism is not letting up anytime soon. It’s just come to light that the importation of hentai – a pornographic genre of Japanese manga – is being blocked by Australia’s Border Force (ABF).

The news comes from Japanese adult retailer J-List, who posted a statement to their website alerting customers to the recent change.

J-List serves as an online retailer for international customers wishing to purchase Japanese products. The company specialises in otaku goods, anime, and manga (which also includes sex toys, cosplay, and figurines). Yet two weeks ago, the retailer took to their blog to outline recent changes to their ability to import products into Australia.

“Australia’s customs rules have made the news time and again, like when actor Johnny Depp was told to remove his dogs from the country or they’d be put down,” the website started out, jokingly referencing the time when national embarrassment Barnaby Joyce threatened to remove (or even kill) Depp and Amber Heard’s two Yorkshire Terriers after they were illegally brought over from California.

“Now Australia is killing off any chance of waifus entering the county because we’ve had to stop shipping there,” J-List continued. In hentai and manga, ‘waifus’ is a fictional female character to which one is attracted.

Australia bans hentai but accepts a film that sexualizes real children and say it's okay for 15 year olds and older to watch it. That country needs to get its priorities straight. https://t.co/enDgmS4FYW — Radio🎃👻 (@Negative_Bloom) October 24, 2020

The statement goes onto reveal that the company had received a call from DHL Japan the week prior, informing them that “Australian customs have started rejecting packages containing any adult product”. This includes any products marked +18, such as hentai, sexual figurines, and onaholes (basically a Japanese version of a fleshlight).

DHL advised J-List to stop sending adult products to Australia effective immediately, and any orders which had already been placed were returned to the retailer the following week.

“The best way to avoid getting anyone’s hopes up of receiving something new, shiny, and for adults only is to cease shipping adult products to Australia,” J-List conceded.

So… Australia banned porn of small-breasted actresses AND now hentai too? Are you only allowed to masturbate what your government officials find hot or what? — 🎃CyberEagle🦇 (@CyberEagle1989) October 28, 2020

Whilst there doesn’t appear to be any clear explanation behind the ban, J-List quotes the ABF website, which offers up a broad definition of items which constitute “illegal pornography” – and are hence banned from being imported into the country.

“Publications, films, computer games and any other goods that describe, depict, express or otherwise deal with matters of sex, … in such a way that they offend against the standards of morality, decency and propriety generally accepted by reasonable adults are not allowed,” the website describes.

The most likely reason for hentai’s sudden inclusion in the ABF’s definition of illegal pornography seems to be due to fears that it enables the entry of child pornography into the country.

So the backwards ass redneck country of my birth, Australia, has banned hentai outright and I find that very interesting. What's hentai? Oh, it's child exploitative materials. What's a child? Oh it's whatever the government says it is, and they're gonna decide you're dangerous. — Apuru-kun 🔞(Commissions Open) (21/989 🏴‍☠️) (@Apuru_kun) October 29, 2020

It comes after it was discovered earlier this year that videos and comic books containing sexual images of children (including child rape) were being sold in Australia, prompting two South Australian politicians to call for a review of classification laws. A few months later, the AFP also revealed that the largest-ever number of child sex dolls had been intercepted on their way into the country in the first half of this year.

Yet, many are calling the move hypocritical – citing the recent controversy involving the sexualised depiction of children in Netflix’s Cuties which is still available to stream in Australia – and even racist. Some have claimed that anyone caught with the material can now face harsh penalties.

Apparently Australia has gone full racist& is now banning all forms of 🔞 japanese media, regardless of whether its smth like a sex toy or actual loli. This is so stupid & racist to be labeling all JP hentai and adjacent things as "child porn" and "offensive to morality" fuck off pic.twitter.com/KSwRcC6kNR — Bagel 𝓑𝓲𝓽𝓬𝓱 ❤ あんぱん (@Bagel0001) October 28, 2020

What the fuck- guys, the hentai ban in Australia goes even further- you can get persecuted for being in possession of any imported good containing an 18+ sticker or even porn what the fuck Australia we have actual problems like climate change and the mining industry why porn??? — Avocado_Icecream (@avocadoicecreem) October 23, 2020

Whilst some characters depicted in hentai may “look” underage – much in the same way that some actresses in western porn might too – hentai is in no way synonymous with child pornography.

In reality, the heavy-handed approach of a complete hentai ban reeks more of the kind of pervasive conservatism which currently resides in the nation’s policy-making. A hentai ban for this reason is basically the equivalent of banning all porn entirely because child porn exists.

Australia’s about to get a bunch of weebs slinging hentai mags in the streets like it’s dope. This is going to be like prohibition, but replace the alcohol with hentai. — Phybra (@Phybra_17) October 24, 2020

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of explanation surrounding what’s going on, and whether there’ll be any review of these new restrictions – even more reason why we so desperately need things like diversification of media and increased political accountability in this country, in order to shift the veil of information obscurity.

