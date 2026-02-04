Get ready to cringe, Jason Bateman asked Charli XCX about having kids (it went… poorly)

Kids are brats anyway…

Pop icon Charli XCX faced an unexpected and personal line of questioning during an interview on the SmartLess podcast with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett.

While promoting her new film, the conversation veered into her personal life, with Bateman probing about her desire for children.

Despite Charli stating she doesn’t want kids and revealing she is married, Bateman suggested she “might find somebody” who could change her mind, later quipping, “With your next husband, you’re gonna want kids.”

The exchange, described by listeners as “fucking cringe” and “awkward and condescending,” sparked swift backlash online, with many criticising the persistent societal pressure on women regarding motherhood.

The moment stands in stark contrast to the nuanced exploration of the same topic on her own album ‘brat,’ leaving fans to question the interview’s boundaries.