Jeff Lynne’s ELO Co-op Live Show cancelled last minute, fans left furious and confused

“We were literally booted out” — audience told of cancellation just before set time

Fans were left disappointed and angry after Jeff Lynne’s ELO cancelled their Co-op Live gig at the last minute on Thursday night (July 10).

The second of two scheduled shows in Manchester was called off just minutes before the band were due on stage, with fans already inside the venue when the announcement was made.

Many reported being told the show wouldn’t go ahead around 8:15pm, followed quickly by instructions to leave.

“We were literally booted out,” one fan posted on social media. “No real explanation, just a wave of confusion and then told to go.”

A statement from Jeff Lynne’s ELO on X (formerly Twitter) said the cancellation was due to illness.

The show was part of Lynne’s Over and Out farewell tour, following a well-received set at the same venue the night before.

During that performance, Lynne played through a reported hand injury that prevented him from holding a guitar — though fans were still treated to a full set.

The sudden cancellation left fans with questions, particularly around communication and costs. Some had travelled from abroad, including one couple who said they spent over £1,000 on tickets, travel, and accommodation.

While most fans expressed concern for Lynne’s health, many were critical of the timing and handling of the cancellation.

“Surely someone knew earlier in the day that this was going to be called off,” another attendee said online. “We were already inside. It didn’t need to be that last-minute.”

Co-op Live has yet to issue its own statement. The venue has faced a rough start since opening earlier this year, including multiple technical issues and delays.

It’s unclear if the cancelled show will be rescheduled. As of now, fans are being directed to their ticket sellers for refunds.