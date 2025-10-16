jeline reclaims her narrative with ‘losing all of me’

jeline gets brutally honest about artist burnout in her most relatable track yet.

jeline, the self-described ‘filipina-next-door’ from Pōneke/Wellington, has always worn her heart on her sleeve.

From her early days of karaoke and musical theatre to studying Commercial Music and forming a pivotal creative partnership with producer Jack Hegarty, her journey has been defined by a powerful voice and an urge to translate overwhelming feelings into song.

After a period of recalibration following a scrapped album, she emerged with a locked-in, genre-blending indie-pop-rock sound. A signature that now defines her releases.

But as her new single ‘losing all of me’ powerfully attests, finding your sound doesn’t always mean finding yourself.

This track is jeline’s most raw and meta-commentary to date, a hauntingly self-aware portrait of a toxic relationship with her own art.

The song builds from a subdued, reflective verse, where jeline’s vocals carry a weight of exhaustion, before erupting into a cathartic, rock-infused chorus.

The production by Jack Hegarty is crisp and dynamic, allowing the listener to feel the push-and-pull between her love for music and the suffocation it caused.

The driving rhythm section from drummer Ben McHardy underscores the relentless pressure she describes.

Lyrically, ‘losing all of me’ is a devastatingly honest account of the industry’s grind, the burnout of self-promotion, the strain on personal relationships, and the erasure of identity under the weight of ambition.

The line about being unable to enjoy her own growth is a particularly poignant gut-punch for any creative. It’s a song that captures the precise moment when a dream starts to feel like a nightmare.

Yet, for all its darkness, the song is a testament to her resilience. The very act of creating this track was a reclamation.

Having stepped away to reconnect with her life and identity, jeline has returned not to reject music, but to redefine her relationship with it.

‘losing all of me’ is the sound of an artist staring directly into the abyss and using it as fuel.

It’s her strongest, most cohesive work yet. Not in spite of the struggle, but because of it.

jeline had to lose herself to come back stronger, and in doing so, she has created an anthem for anyone who has ever loved something to the point of pain.