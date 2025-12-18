Jelly Roll receives Full Pardon from Tennessee Governor

Next in line, please!

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has granted country superstar Jelly Roll a full pardon, formally clearing his decades-old criminal record.

The move follows a unanimous recommendation from the state’s parole board, captivated by what the governor called the artist’s “remarkable, redemptive, powerful story.”

The pardon crowns a profound period of public transformation for Jelly Roll, born Jason DeFord.

This year alone, he broke down in tears on The Joe Rogan Experience when surprised with a Grand Ole Opry invitation, a symbolic peak in his journey from incarceration to the heart of country music.

He has also undertaken a dramatic health journey, losing over 200 pounds. Beyond personal milestones, he has leveraged his fame for advocacy, testifying before Congress on the fentanyl crisis.

Jelly Roll petitioned for the pardon to remove legal barriers preventing international touring, aiming to spread his message of hope and recovery on a global stage. The state’s clemency now fully endorses his second chance.