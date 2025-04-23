Carly Rae Jepsen, Lena Dunham teaming up for ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ broadway musical

Pop star to compose score while ‘Girls’ creator adapts cult ‘90s rom-com for the stage

The beloved ’90s rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You is getting a Broadway makeover, with pop sensation Carly Rae Jepsen scoring the music and Lena Dunham co-writing the adaptation.

Jepsen, teaming up with collaborator Ethan Gruska, promises a fresh yet nostalgic soundtrack, while Dunham joins playwright Jessica Huang to adapt the iconic script.

Directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris), with orchestrations by Pulitzer winner Tom Kitt, the musical is shaping up to be a star-studded affair.

Fans are already buzzing—will Jepsen’s pop magic revive Heath Ledger’s iconic serenade?

Originally a modern twist on The Taming of the Shrew, the 1999 film launched its young cast into stardom.

Now, Broadway awaits its next big hit. As Jepsen gushed on Instagram: “Skip to #1—this dream team is everything!”