Jerry Seinfeld tells influencer Palestine ‘doesn’t exist’ after Knicks game

Yikes.

Jerry Seinfeld sparked fresh outrage after telling a social media influencer that Palestine “doesn’t exist.”

The exchange occurred Wednesday night as the comedian left a Knicks NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden.

When Kick streamer FinesseFave asked for a “Free Palestine,” Seinfeld laughed, shrugged, and delivered the blunt dismissal.

The veteran comedian has a long history of provocative pro-Israel remarks.

Last year, he compared the Free Palestine movement to the Ku Klux Klan, claiming the Klan is “more honest” about its prejudice. He also told another influencer he “doesn’t care about Palestine” during an SNL anniversary special.

In 2024, he mocked a Palestinian support heckler during a Sydney comedy show, sarcastically calling the man a “genius” as security escorted him out.

Seinfeld’s latest comments arrive against the devastating backdrop of the ongoing conflict, which began with the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and has since resulted in over 72,000 Palestinian deaths in Gaza, according to local health authorities.