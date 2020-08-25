Jerry Seinfeld pens fiery response to essay claiming that COVID killed NYC

Jerry Seinfeld isn’t one to tolerate bullshit. So, when James Altucher released a piece titled NYC Is Dead Forever, there’s no surprise that the comedian went in for the kill.

It’s nothing revolutionary to say that Jerry Seinfeld, a.k.a. the man responsible for one of the biggest TV shows of the ’90s, has a soft spot for The Big Apple. Although Seinfeld was almost exclusively filmed in Los Angeles, California, it seems that the comedian still has a strong connection to NYC, one that he’s prepared to write lengthy essays in the New York Times over.

In defence of his beloved city, the comedian has done just that, penning a heated response to a LinkedIn essay claiming that New York City is dead.

Podcaster James Altucher, or by Seinfeld’s description; “some putz on LinkedIn’, generated some attention for his opinion piece on the state of NYC. It’s pretty easy to see why. The essay whimpered and complained, reminiscing on pre-COVID times and claiming that the city is beyond repair. Cheerful right?

It read as though Altucher was oblivious to the value of hope, propelling Seinfeld to rip into his unproductive view. Yes, NYC is in poor shape right now but there’s a pretty obvious reason for that: a pandemic that no country was prepared for.

“NYE always bounces back. No. Not this time” Altucher writes. What was Seinfeld’s response? “Wipe your tears, wipe your butt and pull it together.” Harsh but true. Unfortunately for the original author, there’s no easy way out when an experienced comic decides to take apart all your points and tear them down into jokes.

The 66-year-old has clearly still got it with lines like these: “This stupid virus will give up eventually. The same way you have.“

James Altucher has since responded to Seinfeld’s essay, laying into the comedian for the sheer privilege reflected in his words. A number of local New Yorkers have taken to Twitter as well, supporting Altucher’s position.

Check out Seinfeld’s full response here.

